Ever since Bad Bunny was announced as the Super Bowl halftime act, many have said that it would be a Bad Bunny concert with a side of football. Well, The Puerto Rican rapper did not disappoint. His much-anticipated performance brought all the theatrics of his concert residency in San Juan, and I was so busy bopping along to the beat that I nearly missed several celebrity cameos.
Bad Bunny Wows at the 2026 Super Bowl—and I Almost Missed These Celeb Cameos
Hi Pedro Pascal and Lady Gaga
The freshly-minted Grammy Album of the Year winner (in the same week, no less), set a spectacular stage, at the center of which was "la casita," a traditional village house. As the show began with "Titi Me Preguntó," a string of celebs, including Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, Karol G and Jessica Alba, could be seen getting down to the beats on the home's front porch.
Bad Bunny himself was dressed in all white—track pants and a tailored shirt underneath a mock football jersey. "Titi Me Preguntó" (a song in which he recounts all his girlfriends to his aunt) segued into a cameo from Lady Gaga, with a salsa rendition "Die With a Smile," dressed in a custom power blue, ruffled, traditional Puerto Rican costume designed by Dominican-American brand Luar.
What I loved was that though the set was stagnant, it was created in a way that moved you through a story. Bad Bunny danced on la casita, wandered the streets of old San Juan, grooved in fields and climbed shoddy power lines. Though he himself did not perform much choreography, the constant movement was a captivating narrative.
In a meta moment, we can see Bad Bunny on a tiny retro TV screen, giving his Grammys acceptance speech as a group of actors playing a young family looks on. Bad Bunny then hands his actual Grammy to the child, who takes it adoringly. Other songs included in the lineup were "Nuevayol," "Yo Perreo Sola," "Monaco" and "Baile inolvidable." Ricky Martin made an appearance to sing "LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii" from Bad Bunny's 2025 album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.
Most poignant (for the non-Spanish speakers, at least), was the billboard rising above Levi's Stadium proclaiming, "The only thing more powerful than hate is love." As the performance ends and the ensemble begins its exit from the field, Bad Bunny flashes a football at the camera, which reads, "Together, we are America."
"You're listening to music from Puerto Rico, from the neighborhoods, from the slums," he said during the performance. "The reason I'm here is because I never stopped believing in myself."
meta moment of his grammy acceptance on a small tv, he hands it to a little boy - who is he???
transition to a solo guitar who is this guest singer?
fireworks, aerialists on malfunctioning electifacl wires.
BB holds the pureto rican flag as he raps in a field
the crows is screamingggggggg
a lot of pyrotechnics.
god bless america while he holds the football
all the flags - he has USA, latin america i suspect
ogm his football said Together, We Are America
the show dissolvesinto a giant dance party
with one last big firework burst it is done