Bad Bunny Wows at the 2026 Super Bowl—and I Almost Missed These Celeb Cameos

What I loved was that though the set was stagnant, it was created in a way that moved you through a story. Bad Bunny danced on la casita, wandered the streets of old San Juan, grooved in fields and climbed shoddy power lines. Though he himself did not perform much choreography, the constant movement was a captivating narrative.

In a meta moment, we can see Bad Bunny on a tiny retro TV screen, giving his Grammys acceptance speech as a group of actors playing a young family looks on. Bad Bunny then hands his actual Grammy to the child, who takes it adoringly. Other songs included in the lineup were "Nuevayol," "Yo Perreo Sola," "Monaco" and "Baile inolvidable." Ricky Martin made an appearance to sing "LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii" from Bad Bunny's 2025 album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.

Most poignant (for the non-Spanish speakers, at least), was the billboard rising above Levi's Stadium proclaiming, "The only thing more powerful than hate is love." As the performance ends and the ensemble begins its exit from the field, Bad Bunny flashes a football at the camera, which reads, "Together, we are America."

"You're listening to music from Puerto Rico, from the neighborhoods, from the slums," he said during the performance. "The reason I'm here is because I never stopped believing in myself."