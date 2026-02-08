The Best 2026 Super Bowl Commercial Had Me in a Puddle

While the Seattle Seahawks faced off against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium in the Santa Clarita, California, I was leaking tears over Lady Gaga's collaboration with Rocket and Redfin. In it, the Grammy-winner sings a rendition of Mister Roger's classic "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" as viewers follow the stories of two people trying to find community in their neighborhoods. One is a cheerful man trying to befriend a next-door curmudgeon. The other is a girl who has recently moved away from her dad and is trying and, at first, failing, to make friends.

Over these montages—missed connections, a ravaging thunderstorm, lost dog, fallen tree—are Gaga's vocals, melancholic, haunting, hopeful, her mezzo-soprano rendered wistful as she asks, "It's a beautiful day in this neighborhood / A beautiful day for a neighbor / Would you be mine? Could you be mine?" And then, it becomes cautiously hopeful with "Since we're together, we might as well say / Would you be mine? / Could you be mine? /Won't you be my neighbor?"