news

The 61 Best Super Bowl Commercials of All Time

I would never fast-forward through these

By Alexia Dellner
Updated Feb 5, 2026
2:51pm
Additional reporting by
In February 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, marking their third championship in five years. (You’ve probably been hearing a lot about this team thanks to a woman named Ms. Taylor Swift.)

Then, in 2025, the Philadelphia Eagles took home the win. And while I'm happy for the winners and their Super Bowl victories, I tend to focus more on those epic Super Bowl commercials (and snacks). So, in honor of the upcoming Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, airing Sunday, Feb. 8 on NBC, here's a look at the most memorable Super Bowl commercials ever made.

There's a wide variety of spots out there, including ones that have won awards, a few that gained tens of millions of views on YouTube and even one that started a years-long campaign that still lives rent-free in our minds. Considering that the cost of a 2026 commercial is about $8 million (a record-high compared to previous years), it comes as no surprise that this year's star-studded lineup will continue to raise the bar.

From the ads that make us laugh out loud to the ones that tug at our heartstrings, here are the 61 best Super Bowl commercials of all time. (Best enjoyed with chips and dip. And maybe some tissues.)

61. Skechers: Martha Stewart Dancing (2025)

Starring: Martha Stewart

In the commercial, Stewart stands in a driveway and raves about her shoes. “It almost feels like I'm gliding on air when I walk,” she says. “Let me demonstrate.” Stewart proceeds to perform upbeat dance moves that are so AI-generated, they’re almost impressive. (Key word: almost.)

60. Dunkin Donuts: The DunKings (2024)

  • Starring: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jennifer Lopez, Jack Harlow and Fat Joe

Dunkin' certainly made its return to the Super Bowl lineup in noteworthy fashion. Featuring a star-studded lineup that included Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jennifer Lopez, Jack Harlow and Fat Joe, the commercial follows Affleck on his journey to become not an actor, but a pop star. Needless to say, Affleck is not nearly as good a pop star as he is an actor, but he earns an E for effort.

59. Reebok: Terry Tate: Office Linebacker (2003)

  • Starring: Lester Speight

Lester Speight is so convincing as Terry Tate in this 2003 Super Bowl commercial from Reebok that you *almost* forget he wasn't actually a real football player. Granted, Terry is very much on the unhinged side with his yelling, but that's what makes this commercial a classic.

58. Old Spice: The Man Your Man Could Smell Like (2010)

I only have one thing to say here..."Sadly, he isn't me." As is always the case with Old Spice commercials, the over-the-top sexy theme is exactly what makes it laughably unsexy, which, in turn, makes "the man your man can smell like" line even more hilarious. Trying not to laugh is tough with this one.

57. Verizon: Beyoncé (2024)

  • Starring: Beyoncé

Beyoncé doesn't do commercials very often, but when she does...it's an elaborate showing declaring herself "Beyoncé of the United States," while also announcing her album at the same time. Will Beyoncé ever be president? Well, this is the same woman who once released a song called "Run the World (Girls)."

56. Amazon: Reads Your Mind (2022)

  • Starring: Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson

Curious about what Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson's home looks like? Amazon delivered an adorable commercial in 2022 that took viewers on a tour of the couple's less glamorous-than-expected home. Maybe celebrities really are just like us.

55. Coca-Cola: "Mean" Joe Greene (1979)

  • Starring: Joe Greene

One of the best Super Bowl commercials of all time? Definitely this Coca-Cola ad starring former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle "Mean" Joe Greene. In it, an exhausted Greene hobbles back to the locker room when a pint-size fan offers him a bottle of Coke. Greene accepts, drinks it and tosses the boy his jersey. The commercial even inspired a made-for-TV film about a football team that adopts an elementary schooler.

54. Bud Ice: Penguins (1996)

This mid-'90s commercial makes almost no sense: penguins, beer and Frank Sinatra? That's part of the absurdity—and the charm. The series of ads follows a man desperate to enjoy just one bottle of Bud Ice, but a creepy animatronic penguin stalks him wherever he goes, announcing its presence with the "do-be-do-be-do" refrain from Sinatra's song, "Strangers in the Night."

53. Rakuten: Not-So Clueless (2023)

  • Starring: Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan

Would you ever fast-forward through this? As if! Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan reprise their iconic Clueless roles in this Rakuten clip, in which they give a lesson, go shopping and more.

52. Planet Fitness: Feel Fitacular (2022)

  • Starring: Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Rodman, Danny Trejo and William Shatner

Lindsay Lohan wasn't afraid to poke fun at herself in this 2022 Planet Fitness ad, and it helped mark her return to the screen (only months later, she starred in the Netflix film Falling for Christmas). Guess it was all thanks to Planet Fitness.

51. Doritos: Chance the Rapper and Backstreet Boys (2019)

  • Starring: Chance the Rapper and Backstreet Boys

Prepare to get the biggest dose of nostalgia with this ad. Doritos teamed up with Chance the Rapper and Backstreet Boys to deliver a blast from the past with the group's iconic hit "I Want It That Way. I dare you to sit still.

50. EDS: Cat Herders (2009)

After watching this commercial, all I can tell you is that it's about EDS herds cats. Except, instead of furry felines, their "cats" are information, ideas and technology. Sure, it's abstract, but that hardly matters. It still makes me feel like I'm part of a big, important ranching legacy.

49. Audi: The Chase (2009)

  • Starring: Jason Statham

Action hero Jason Statham takes us on a wild ride as he speeds through past decades in different Audi cars. Eagle-eyed fans will notice quite a few references, from Miami Vice to the popular Transporter franchise.

48. Kia: Binky Dad (2023)

Perhaps you a former binky-loving baby. Or, maybe, you are the parent of a former binky-loving baby. Whatever the case, there is plenty to enjoy about this hilarious commercial presented by Kia Motors in 2023, which was definitely a top five spot that year based on the social media reaction it generated.

47. Squarespace: Sally’s Seashells (2022)

  • Starring: Zendaya

One word: Zendaya. Loyal fans definitely enjoyed her fun role as a fashionable entrepreneur (or shall I say “seashell celebrity”). Plus, the tongue-twisting alliteration was just the icing on the cake.

46. FTX: Don’t Miss Out with Larry David (2022)

  • Starring: Larry David

This is one of the few standout ads that aged really well, thanks to David hilariously ruining some of the most pivotal moments in history, from the invention of the toilet to the introduction of—you guessed it—crypto.

45. Mountain Dew Kickstart: Puppymonkeybaby (2016)

OK, hear me out. I know it was, well, odd, to say the least. But that’s not to say that the hybrid puppymonkeybaby creature wasn’t memorable. Seriously, the spot nearly broke the internet, with viewers having plenty to say about it. Looks like the Mountain Dew marketing team really came through on this one.

44. Bud Light: Paper or Plastic (1999)

  • Starring: Bitty Schram

Allow me to reintroduce another classic that aged like fine wine. In this ad, a pair of guys are forced to choose between a six-pack of Bud Light and a roll of toilet paper when they can’t afford both. Naturally, they go with the drinks, then enthusiastically request a "paper" bag. (You can probably guess what that paper bag will be used for.)

43. Rakuten: High Stakes (2022)

  • Starring: Hannah Waddingham

This fun ad was a special treat for Ted Lasso fans, since it stars Hannah Waddingham as an overconfident high-roller. In the one-minute commercial, her character is sure that she’ll win a high-stakes poker game. That is, until a Rakuten shopper swoops in with all the perks earned on the site.

42. State Farm: Drake From State Farm (2021)

  • Starring: Drake, Aaron Rodgers, Paul Rudd and Patrick Mahomes

Over the years, many iconic characters have developed from commercials, like Flo from Progressive or the gecko from GEICO. And included among those figures is Jake from State Farm, who got a surprise doppelgänger in 2021, when the insurance company aired a star-studded clip featuring Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Paul Rudd and, in a comical twist, Drake.

41. Best Buy: Asking Amy (2013)

  • Starring: Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler was at the peak of her Parks and Recreation fame when this Super Bowl ad aired in 2013, and there is plenty of Leslie Knope-style zaniness as Poehler asks a Best Buy employee whether "LTE is contagious," or if we're all “in the cloud.”

40. Snickers: The Brady Bunch (2015)

  • Starring: Danny Trejo and Steve Buscemi

The brand recreated one of the most popular Brady Bunch scenes, where Danny Trejo appears as an angry version of Marcia—until she gets her first bite of a Snickers bar. Steve Buscemi's brilliant performance as angry Jan is everything we need.

39. Rocket Mortgage: Comfortable (2020)

  • Starring: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

Some Jason Momoa fans might find his “transformation” behind closed doors a bit jarring, but the overall concept of the ad is pretty intriguing. Also, seeing his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, easily grab a weight that Momoa struggles to lift is oddly satisfying.

38. Fedex: The Lollipop Guild (2000)

  • Starring: Judy Garland

In this clever homage to The Wizard of Oz, FedEx recreates the classic scene where the Munchkins welcome Dorothy with a song. Only this time, they run into an obstacle, which forces FedEx to come to the rescue with a special package. Although the ad was ultimately pulled due to safety concerns raised by the National Inhalant Prevention Council, it still gets points for creativity.

37. Kia: Robo Dog (2022)

Who wouldn't tear up at the sight of a cute robot dog risking its life with "Total Eclipse of the Heart" playing in the background? TBH, I seriously considered investing in a Kia, just because of this thoughtful commercial. Well done, Kia.

36. Pepsi: Now And Then (2002)

  • Starring: Britney Spears

The fabulous Britney Spears takes us on a journey through recreated vintage Pepsi ads, starting with the 1950s and working her way through five decades. Prepare to feel all the nostalgia.

35. Chrysler: Its Halftime in America (2012)

  • Starring: Clint Eastwood

I'll admit that I've watched this ad more times than I can count, but can you really blame me? Hearing Clint Eastwood narrate will never not be interesting. I mean, come on—it's Clint Eastwood!

34. Nike: Hare Jordan (1993)

  • Starring: Michael Jordan

Folks, allow me to introduce the fun ad that inspired the live-action animated movie, Space Jam. For the first time, Bugs Bunny teams up with Michael Jordan for an intense game on the court—while sporting the new Air Jordans, of course.

33. Esurance: Sorta Pharmacy (2015)

  • Starring: Bryan Cranston

In this ad, Breaking Bad’s Walter White (Bryan Cranston) takes on a new role as a mysterious pharmacist, better known as "Sorta Greg," and it's nothing short of brilliant. Say his name.

32. Kia: The Truth (2012)

  • Starring: Laurence Fishburne

Laurence Fishburne dons a pair of black shades and a trench coat to reprise his Matrix role as Morpheous in this sleek ad, prompting viewers to once again question what is real and what is not. Slowly reaching for the red pill key.

31. Hyundai Genesis: First Date (2016)

  • Starring: Kevin Hart and Christopher Meyer 

Anything that involves Kevin Hart is guaranteed to deliver some laughs—and this commercial proves it. The comedian stars as an overprotective dad, who follows his daughter’s every move while she goes out on a date.

30. Pepsi: More Than Ok (2019)

  • Starring: Steve Carrell, Cardi B and Lil Jon

If Steve Carrell, Cardi B and Lil Jon all showed up at our local cafe to vouch for Pepsi, I’d totally order a tall glass (or two). The trio will have you convinced that Pepsi is way more than OK to drink. Or in Cardi B's words, "Okurrr."

29. Mastercard: Errands (2004)

  • Starring: Dan Castellaneta

As Homer Simpson runs his errands on a typical day, using his trusty Mastercard, he gets into a little spat with the narrator, who starts to contradict his actions. It’s always a treat to see this legendary character in action.

28. Pepsico: Doritos Blaze vs. Mountain Dew Ice Battle (2018)

  • Starring: Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage

An intense lip-syncing rap battle between Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage? Um, yes please. The Game of Thrones alum kicks things off with Busta Rhymes’ fiery verse from Chris Brown's “Look at Me Now,” fittingly representing Doritos Blaze. But then Freeman follows up with a lip-sync of Missy Elliott's "Get Ur Freak On," literally giving us chills.

27. Toyota: Jessica Long (2021)

  • Starring: Jessica Long

The tear-inducing ad sheds light on the adoption story of American Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long, who went on to become a 16-time gold medalist after her lower legs were amputated at just 18 months old. For those wondering about the connection, Toyota is a proud partner of Team USA.

26. PopCorners: Breaking Bad Reunion (2023)

  • Starring: Bryan Cranston; Aaron Paul

Jesse and Walter are back! The Breaking Bad characters team up once again for this PopCorners ad. Fans will immediately recognize the lawn chair that Jesse sits in, as well as the iconic RV.

25. Squarespace: Calling John Malkovich (2017)

  • Starring: John Malkovich

In the ad, the Emmy Award-winning actor finds himself in a bit of a pickle after learning that someone else with the same name has already snagged the domain name he wanted. Anyone else feel compelled to visit JohnMalkovich.com right after watching this?

24. Kia: Hero's Journey (2017)

  • Starring: Melissa McCarthy

You know anything starring Melissa McCarthy is going to be good, and this funny ad—which was Kia’s eighth consecutive Super Bowl appearance—definitely delivers. It even won the USA Today Ad Meter popularity contest.

23. Budweiser: True (Wassap) (2000)

The ad actually spurred an entire campaign for Budweiser using the catchy one-liner. August Busch IV of Anheuser Busch said in a statement: “In our lifetimes, we’ll never see so much value created from a single idea.” I loved it at the time. However, I hated it for the year my brother-in-law answered every call with “Wassap?”

22. Pepsi: Cindy Crawford (1992)

  • Starring: Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford stepping out of a red Lamborghini in a white tank top was the ideal way for Pepsi to draw attention to their new can design. The commercial became so popular that the company even brought the model back for their 2018 spot.

21. Google: Parisian Love (2009)

This simple ad showcased the efficiency and elegance of the company's search capabilities while simultaneously telling a love story in the process. Don’t mind me: I'll just be quietly sobbing in the corner.

20. Bud Light/HBO: Joust (2019)

Viewers were shocked when HBO made a surprise appearance in Bud Light's Super Bowl ad to tease the final season of Game of Thrones. The result? An interesting crossover of the show and Dilly Dilly.

19. Honda: Yearbook (2017)

  • Starring: Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Amy Adams, Magic Johnson, Steve Carell, Missy Elliott, Stan Lee, Jimmy Kimmel and Viola Davis

A super-sweet (and technically impressive) commercial that encourages people to follow their dreams. What that has to do with cars, I don’t know.

18. Hyundai: Smart Park (2020)

  • Starring: John Krasinski, Chris Evans and Rachel Dratch

Native Bostonites John Krasinski, Chris Evans and Rachel Dratch made sure to let their accents shine in this popular ad. (I don’t think I’ll ever be able to "pahk the cah in Hahvahd Yahd.”) And according to creative director, Ryan Scott, he would love to do another spot, next time with a few Philly natives.

17. Amazon: Alexa Loses Her Voice (2018)

  • Starring: Cardi B; Gordon Ramsay; Rebel Wilson; Anthony Hopkins

The celebrity-packed commercial (which had appearances from Cardi B, Gordon Ramsay, Rebel Wilson and Anthony Hopkins) became the year's most-viewed ad on YouTube with over 50 million views online.

16. Monster.com: When I Grow Up (1999)

Ad Age ended up naming this tragically-comedic spot Ad of the Year. “Before the Super Bowl, Monster.com’s traffic was running at about 1.5 unique visitors per month," the outlet reported in 2000. "For the remainder of 1999, it averaged 2.5 million visitors per month.” Pretty impressive.

15. Walmart: Famous Cars (2019)

To promote their new pickup service, Walmart went all out, paying homage to a host of iconic cars from our favorite films. Among the rides are the Batmobile, the Mystery Machine from Scooby-Doo, the Mutt Cutts Van from Dumb and Dumber and Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters.

14. Budweiser: Born The Hard Way (2017)

While I’d expect this ad to be for beer, it’s actually not. Instead, it reminds viewers of the core values of Adolphus Busch—a German immigrant who risked it all to travel an ocean and North America with a simple idea and a drawing. It’s also important to mention that the spot also came at a time when immigration came to the forefront of politics.

13. McDonald's: The Showdown (1993)

  • Starring: Michael Jordan and Larry Bird

Larry Bird and Michael Jordan play a crazy game of H*O*R*S*E for Jordan's Big Mac. Sure, the shots are impressive, but this one lives on thanks to the famous “nothing but net” catch phrase.

12. Doritos: Keep Your Hands Off My Doritos (2010)

Betty White wasn’t the only star of 2010 ads. A young boy named Jaylin made quite the impression in a Doritos spot for Super Bowl XLIV. When his mom brings home a date who tries to eat Jaylin’s snack, the little boy slaps the man across the face and tells him to keep his hands off his mama and his Doritos.

11. Tide: It’s A Tide Ad (2018)

  • Starring: David Harbour

Stranger Things star David Harbour proves his comedic chops in this clever Tide ad, which suggests that if we see anyone in a random commercial with stain-free clothes, then it’s got to be because of the brand’s detergent. I dare you to watch without laughing.

10. Budweiser: Puppy Love (2014)

While Budweiser is known for its memorable commercials (as proven by this list) this adorable clip, set to the tune of Passenger's “Let Her Go,” tells the heartwarming story of an unlikely friendship between two animals.

9. Wendy’s: Where's The Beef (1984)

Yup, Wendy’s has been throwing shade at its competitors for over 40 years (!). And before there was social media, they opted to do their trolling via Super Bowl commercials. Not only did "Where's the beef" instantly become a catch phrase, but the fast-food chain’s sales jumped 31 percent that year, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

8. Budweiser: "Old School Delivery" (2024)

Budweiser is no stranger to Super Bowl ads, choosing this 2024 spot as a nod to some of their earlier commercials with the reintroduction of the infamous Clydesdales. Nostalgia always does the job of winning people over, and Budweiser hit all the right marks with this one.

7. E-Trade: Baby (2008)

E-Trade managed to make a topic as boring as buying stocks entertaining with the use of one adorable talking baby. Turns out, the ad wasn’t expected to be a sure-fire hit. “When we first created the baby, we had no idea if it was the dumbest thing we’d ever done or if it was genius,” said Tor Myhren, chief creative officer at ad agency Grey. “I was terrified.”

6. T-Mobile: Scrubs Duet (2022)

  • Starring: Zach Braff, Donald Faison and John Travolta

J.D. and Turk reuniting as neighbors to perform a musical number? Someone pinch me! Fans of Scrubs got the treat of a lifetime with when this legendary bromance made a comeback.

5. Volkswagen: The Force (2012)

Kids make the best commercials. Don’t believe me? This adorable spot about a young Star Wars fan is one of the most shared Super Bowl ads of all time. Not to mention, it immediately went viral and has been viewed over 50 million times.

4. Google: Loretta (2020)

An elderly man uses Google Assistant to help him remember his favorite moments with his late wife, Loretta, from pulling up anniversary pics to playing her favorite movie. I'm not crying, you are.

3. Always: Like A Girl (2015)

This inspirational ad addressing what it means to run, throw and fight “like a girl,” was actually a continuation of an earlier campaign from Always. The video really caught the eyes of viewers since it was strategically placed in the middle of male-centered ads.

2. Snickers: Betty White (2010)

  • Starring: Betty White

While the phrase “You’re not you when you’re hungry” has become synonymous with this nutty candy, it was actually born during this 2010 spot featuring the famous actress.

1. Apple: 1984 (1984)

While it’s hard to imagine a world without Apple products, this spot, directed by Hollywood big shot Ridley Scott, was totally groundbreaking and marked the beginning of a new era.

Alexia Dellner
Alexia Dellner

Executive Editor

  • Lifestyle editor focusing primarily on family, wellness and travel
  • Has more than 10 years experience writing and editing
  • Studied journalism at the University of Westminster in London, UK
Philip Mutz
Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
