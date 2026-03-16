'Heated Rivalry' Stars Sizzle on the Red Carpet with Sheer Shirts

Heated Rivalry has been the talk of the town ever since it blew up on HBO Max. Stars (and fictional star-crossed lovers) Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, who play Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander, respectively, have since been inescapable—despite the fact that Heated Rivaly missed the nominations boat. They were invited to the Golden Globes, where they presented the award for Best Supporting Female Actor - Television. Then, they acted as torchbearers for the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan. So it was only fitting that they'd cap their extraordinary run with an appearance at the Academy Awards after party—and the boys did not disappoint.