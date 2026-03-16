Heated Rivalry has been the talk of the town ever since it blew up on HBO Max. Stars (and fictional star-crossed lovers) Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, who play Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander, respectively, have since been inescapable—despite the fact that Heated Rivaly missed the nominations boat. They were invited to the Golden Globes, where they presented the award for Best Supporting Female Actor - Television. Then, they acted as torchbearers for the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan. So it was only fitting that they'd cap their extraordinary run with an appearance at the Academy Awards after party—and the boys did not disappoint.
'Heated Rivalry' Stars Sizzle on the Red Carpet with Sheer Shirts
Turning up the heat
The duo was invited to the Vanity Fair after party, where Williams stepped out in a translucent, drapey black Balenciaga chemise with a cape (!) and Storrie showed up in a skintight sheer Saint Laurent turtleneck accessorized with a silver chain and fur stole. I mean, if they're asking to be icons, they definitely got it.
Though they were photographed together on the carpet, the guys weren't actually each others' dates. Williams brought his longtime girlfriend, Katelyn Rose Larson, and the couple made their red carpet debut. Larson took a page from her boyfriend, also opting for a see-through look, though hers was a lacy, victorian-esque cutout. The couple went public with their relationship around Valentine's Day, when Williams sentimentally shared an Instagram story with the caption, "with me since my 2000 gold Mazda Protégé smoked and squealed and I had no job.”