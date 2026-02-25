About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
news

The ‘Heated Rivalry’ Cottage Is Now on Airbnb

Mark your calendars

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Feb 25, 2026
6:00pm

Heated Rivalry Airbnb
Airbnb

Airbnb has never exactly been subtle about giving fans what they want. Case in point: those wildly immersive pop-culture stays. From letting Wicked fans channel their inner Elphaba to dropping guests straight into the eerie world of Stranger Things, the brand knows how to turn a binge-watch into a bookable experience. And now it’s Heated Rivalry fans’ turn.

Airbnb just announced that the iconic Canadian cottage from the steamy, NSFW hockey drama is officially available to rent. Yes, that cottage. The backdrop that basically had its own fan base when the show aired on HBO Max. So what’s the vibe?

03 HR Press TMA Barlochan Summer
Airbnb

The cottage features three bedrooms, each with a king-size bed, and sits in a quiet, private pocket that feels worlds away from the daily grind. Perched on Walkers Point along Lake Muskoka’s western edge, it’s about 20 minutes from two nearby cities, with easy boat access to the famed “Big 3” Muskoka Lakes.

The setting fully embraces that quintessential Muskoka aesthetic, complete with smooth granite rock along the waterfront and a sandy, gradual-entry swim area. There’s ample room to lounge, explore and unwind, plus on-site gear for taking advantage of the outdoors, including kayaks, a canoe and a fire pit made for cozy nights under the stars.

Black Fox Cabin Sprucedale Ontario Canada
Airbnb

If you’re already mentally packing your weekender bag, here’s what to know: bookings open March 3 at 12:00 PM ET. Rates start at $248.10 CAD per night (about $183 USD), a cheeky nod to rivals pairing off at the cottage instead of facing off on the ice.

You can find more details at airbnb.com/barlochancottage. And if you need a refresher (or want to see what all the hype is about), Heated Rivalry is available to stream now on HBO Max.

