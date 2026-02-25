The ‘Heated Rivalry’ Cottage Is Now on Airbnb

Airbnb has never exactly been subtle about giving fans what they want. Case in point: those wildly immersive pop-culture stays. From letting Wicked fans channel their inner Elphaba to dropping guests straight into the eerie world of Stranger Things, the brand knows how to turn a binge-watch into a bookable experience. And now it’s Heated Rivalry fans’ turn.

Airbnb just announced that the iconic Canadian cottage from the steamy, NSFW hockey drama is officially available to rent. Yes, that cottage. The backdrop that basically had its own fan base when the show aired on HBO Max. So what’s the vibe?