The 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Trailer Is Here and Eleven Just Got a Major Power Upgrade

It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly a decade since Stranger Things first turned Hawkins (and fans hearts) upside down. Now, after years of Demogorgons, nosebleeds and Eggo waffles, Netflix just dropped the first look at the show’s fifth and final season. And from the looks of it, things are about to get seriously epic.

The trailer, which arrived on October 30, reunites the whole gang, along with a few fan-fave returns and some intriguing new faces. This time, the group is gearing up for their biggest challenge yet: a full-on showdown with Vecna. With Hawkins under military quarantine and fresh nightmares spilling from the Upside Down, the stakes aren’t just raised, they’ve been completely flipped.