The 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Trailer Is Here and Eleven Just Got a Major Power Upgrade

It's the end of an era

By Danielle Long
Published Oct 30, 2025
3:00pm
Courtesy of Netflix

It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly a decade since Stranger Things first turned Hawkins (and fans hearts) upside down. Now, after years of Demogorgons, nosebleeds and Eggo waffles, Netflix just dropped the first look at the show’s fifth and final season. And from the looks of it, things are about to get seriously epic.

The trailer, which arrived on October 30, reunites the whole gang, along with a few fan-fave returns and some intriguing new faces. This time, the group is gearing up for their biggest challenge yet: a full-on showdown with Vecna. With Hawkins under military quarantine and fresh nightmares spilling from the Upside Down, the stakes aren’t just raised, they’ve been completely flipped.

Courtesy of Netflix

While the season five trailer keeps the plot details under wraps, it’s jam-packed with the kind of action and emotion we’ve come to expect. It opens on an eerie note with Vecna’s chilling voice declaring, “At long last, we can begin.” From there, it’s a rapid-fire montage of chaos including clips of our heroes battling both in the real world and in the Upside Down.

The biggest jaw-drop moment? Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) new power. Yep, she can fly now. In one blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot, she soars over a massive metal fence like it’s nothing.

The trailer closes with an unsettling moment: an injured Will (Noah Schnapp) lying on the ground before Vecna lifts him up, saying, “William, you are going to help me one last time.”

The final season will consist of eight episodes, released in three batches. Volume One (four episodes) lands November 6, followed by three more on Christmas Day and the grand finale dropping on New Year’s Eve.

And for the super-fans? The final episode will also hit the big screen with a limited theatrical release in more than 350 theaters across the U.S. and Canada, starting December 31 at 5 p.m. PT and running through January 1, 2026.

Get ready—the end of the Upside Down is officially near.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
