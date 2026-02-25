I Was So Distracted by the U.S. Women's Hockey Team's Win That I Missed This Emotional, Tear-Filled Photo

Following their win, the women's team took a page from many other Olympic athletes and broke down in tears as the crowd went wild. It was well deserved, as for a majority of the game, their fate was uncertain.

“We knew they were going to push in the first, we knew they were going to give everything they had,” U.S. forward Taylor Heise told The Athletic. “I think we had a moment of, ‘Oh s—.”

With 2 minutes and 4 seconds left in the game, captain Hilary Knight's goal tied the score and tipped the match into overtime. Teammate Megan Keller scored the tiebreaker, giving USA women's hockey an incredible cherry on top of a mind-boggling victory run.