About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Miley Cyrus’s Deep-V Top Puts a Sultry Spin on the Power Blazer Trend

Timeless

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 27, 2025
8:21pm

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.

MileyCyrus
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

When it comes to a timeless, classic look, there are a few wardrobe staples that never miss. Think jeans that fit just right, a crisp white T-shirt, the iconic little black dress, a good trench coat and, of course, a leather jacket. These are the pieces that outlive trends (yes, even Y2K comebacks and micro-minis). But there’s one more essential that deserves a top spot on that list: the blazer. Whether you’re dressing it up for a night out or throwing it over jeans for a casual vibe, it just works. And recently, Miley Cyrus gave this classic piece a seriously sultry twist.

Miley, 32, was recently spotted celebrating her new role as Maybelline New York’s global ambassador and the launch of the brand’s latest must-have, the Maybelline Serum Lipstick, and she looked every bit the rockstar while doing it. For the occasion, she went all-black with a look from Mugler's 2026 Spring collection consisting of an oversized pair of dress pants (more affordable pair here) and a perfectly tailored blazer top that featured an extremely deep V neckline (similar look here).

GettyImages 2243294376
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Maybelline New York

She accessorized with a long, layered necklace and several rings, while her hair was styled in a middle part with effortless, loose waves.

Over on Instagram, she dropped a few snaps from the lively event, captioning them, "Maybe It’s MILEY! Celebrating the launch of the new Maybelline Serum Lipstick at the iconic Bar Marmont." The comments section was flooded with fire and heart-eye emojis.

And Miley’s not the only celeb putting her own spin on the blazer trend. Earlier this year, Mindy Kaling gave the timeless piece her own red-hot upgrade. In an April photo dump, she rocked a fiery red blazer dress paired with sky-high stilettos and a matching red lip.

The comments were filled with love with fans dropping messages like “Woww,” “Gorgeous,” “Stunning,” and “This color!!” One follower even gushed, “If anyone were to ask me which celebrity closet I’d love to raid, it would be yours, hands down.”

As for the details, her look came from UK-based evening wear brand Nadine Merabi. The exact piece? The Monica Double Breasted Blazer Minidress, available at Nordstrom for a cool $525.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Miley Cyrus Calls Out Wardrobe Mishap in Best Way Possible at Grammys

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe