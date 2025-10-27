Miley Cyrus’s Deep-V Top Puts a Sultry Spin on the Power Blazer Trend

When it comes to a timeless, classic look, there are a few wardrobe staples that never miss. Think jeans that fit just right, a crisp white T-shirt, the iconic little black dress, a good trench coat and, of course, a leather jacket. These are the pieces that outlive trends (yes, even Y2K comebacks and micro-minis). But there’s one more essential that deserves a top spot on that list: the blazer. Whether you’re dressing it up for a night out or throwing it over jeans for a casual vibe, it just works. And recently, Miley Cyrus gave this classic piece a seriously sultry twist.
Miley, 32, was recently spotted celebrating her new role as Maybelline New York’s global ambassador and the launch of the brand’s latest must-have, the Maybelline Serum Lipstick, and she looked every bit the rockstar while doing it. For the occasion, she went all-black with a look from Mugler's 2026 Spring collection consisting of an oversized pair of dress pants (more affordable pair here) and a perfectly tailored blazer top that featured an extremely deep V neckline (similar look here).