Miley Cyrus’s Deep-V Top Puts a Sultry Spin on the Power Blazer Trend

She accessorized with a long, layered necklace and several rings, while her hair was styled in a middle part with effortless, loose waves.

Over on Instagram, she dropped a few snaps from the lively event, captioning them, "Maybe It’s MILEY! Celebrating the launch of the new Maybelline Serum Lipstick at the iconic Bar Marmont." The comments section was flooded with fire and heart-eye emojis.

And Miley’s not the only celeb putting her own spin on the blazer trend. Earlier this year, Mindy Kaling gave the timeless piece her own red-hot upgrade. In an April photo dump, she rocked a fiery red blazer dress paired with sky-high stilettos and a matching red lip.

The comments were filled with love with fans dropping messages like “Woww,” “Gorgeous,” “Stunning,” and “This color!!” One follower even gushed, “If anyone were to ask me which celebrity closet I’d love to raid, it would be yours, hands down.”