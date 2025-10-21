About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Serena Williams Just Wore the Perfect LBD and It’s 100% Dance-Proof

By Danielle Long
Published Oct 21, 2025
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

When it comes to putting together an outfit, there’s a reason the little black dress is a forever go-to. It works for just about any occasion and it's totally celeb-approved. Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon and Simone Biles have all put their own spin on the timeless piece. And now, Serena Williams is adding her name to the list.

The tennis icon, 44, recently teamed up with Shonda Rhimes for a fun social media trenSerena is wearing a full-length black number (similar here for $268) with thin straps, a sweetheart neckline and a slit down the back. It’s a classic, elegant twist on the LBD and it’s giving effortlessly chic.

She styled the look with patterned pointed-toe pumps and wore her hair sleek and straight.

Now, about the Instagram trend, it gave us proof that this dress isn’t just fashionable, it’s danceable, too. The challenge usually involves one person lip-syncing while another dances in the background, with an on-screen caption offering a funny explanation. In this case? It read, “I told Serena she could be an extra in Bridgerton if she was my backup dancer.”

Serena fully committed, busting out move after move, including dropping it all the way to the floor and popping right back up.

Shonda captioned the post, “My girl @serenawilliams don’t play about @bridgertonnetflix!! This was SO fun. #stephaniemillschallenge.”

Serena has been on a fashion hot streak lately, especially when it comes to bold, monochromatic looks.

Earlier this month, on October 12, the WYN Beauty founder shared a carousel of photos wearing a stunning red dress with a fitted bodice and tailored skirt. She paired it with light pink pointed-toe heels and honestly, she nailed it.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
