Serena Williams Stuns In Teal Dress But That Asymmetrical Detail Is Everything

She's done it again

By Danielle Long
Published Oct 10, 2025
7:28pm
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SKIMS

Celebs pretty much always bring the style heat, right? Whether it’s the classic monochrome vibes from royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle or those bold cut-out moments from Heidi Klum and Jenna Dewan, there’s always something to obsess over. And Serena Williams? She’s definitely on that list. From rocking the perfect slip dress all summer to those effortlessly cozy two-piece sets, she knows how to show up and show out. Her latest look? Just as flawless.

Serena, 44, recently hit up Zeta Live ’25 on October 9 in New York City and she showed up in a look that was equal parts chic and fitting for the event. She wore a cap-sleeve teal green dress that hit right at mid-knee, paired with matching pumps. But the coolest part? The dress featured an asymmetrical neckline that instantly elevated the whole outfit.

BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

That little twist gave an edge to an otherwise sleek and professional look, simple but totally stylish. She kept her blonde hair down with soft curls and accessorized with stud earrings and a watch for just the right touch.

Back in July, Zeta Global announced Serena as a keynote speaker for the conference.

“Williams joins the Zeta Live mainstage as a powerful voice on reinvention, resilience, and relentless pursuit of excellence. From dominating the world stage in sports to redefining success in business, Williams embodies the mindset at the heart of this year’s theme,” the release said.

And let’s be real, Serena’s no stranger to turning heads. The tennis icon recently stunned in a bubblegum pink dress with playful cutouts. That dress had a halter neckline, flowy fabric that draped off her arms and a cheeky peek-a-boo cutout up front and it was totally backless.

She completed the look with voluminous, tight curls swept into a deep side part, a soft glam beat with plum lipstick and the perfect pop of blush.

“Call me EXTRA because I stay poppin’ — bubble gum that is,” she cheekily captioned the post.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
