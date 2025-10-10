Serena Williams Stuns In Teal Dress But That Asymmetrical Detail Is Everything

Celebs pretty much always bring the style heat, right? Whether it’s the classic monochrome vibes from royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle or those bold cut-out moments from Heidi Klum and Jenna Dewan, there’s always something to obsess over. And Serena Williams? She’s definitely on that list. From rocking the perfect slip dress all summer to those effortlessly cozy two-piece sets, she knows how to show up and show out. Her latest look? Just as flawless.
Serena, 44, recently hit up Zeta Live ’25 on October 9 in New York City and she showed up in a look that was equal parts chic and fitting for the event. She wore a cap-sleeve teal green dress that hit right at mid-knee, paired with matching pumps. But the coolest part? The dress featured an asymmetrical neckline that instantly elevated the whole outfit.