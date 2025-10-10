Kate Middleton Just Debuted a Hair Change—And Paired It with the Chicest Monochrome Look

Kate Middleton is known for a lot—from championing causes like childhood education and mental health, to being a total style icon. (I'm still not over that iconic pink sweater or her flawless Golden State dinner look.) And now, she’s done it again with another ultra-stylish, totally on-trend outfit at a recent appearance.
The Princess of Wales, 43, stepped out on October 9, to visit the charity Home-Start Oxford in southern England. For the occasion, she wore a sleek, monochromatic olive green outfit: a long, fitted blazer, high-waisted trousers with elongated pockets and slightly flared ankles and a chic sweater top—all in the same rich olive tone.