Kate Middleton Just Debuted a Hair Change—And Paired It with the Chicest Monochrome Look

It's timeless and classic

By Clara Stein
Published Oct 10, 2025
4:07pm
KateMiddleton Oxford
Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton is known for a lot—from championing causes like childhood education and mental health, to being a total style icon. (I'm still not over that iconic pink sweater or her flawless Golden State dinner look.) And now, she’s done it again with another ultra-stylish, totally on-trend outfit at a recent appearance.

The Princess of Wales, 43, stepped out on October 9, to visit the charity Home-Start Oxford in southern England. For the occasion, she wore a sleek, monochromatic olive green outfit: a long, fitted blazer, high-waisted trousers with elongated pockets and slightly flared ankles and a chic sweater top—all in the same rich olive tone.

Princess Catherine completed the look with pointed brown leather pumps, delicate gold drop earrings and a gold pendant coin necklace that had a sweet nod to her kids.

But it wasn’t just her outfit turning heads, Catherine also switched up her hair. Instead of the half-up, half-down look she rocked at RAF Coningsby in her new Royal Honorary Air Commodore role, she wore her hair loose with soft curls and an off-center part for the October 9 event.

Basically, she looked stunning head to toe for her visit to Home-Start Oxford, a charity that provides free, trusted support for families in homes and communities throughout the UK.

On social media, Catherine shared a few snaps from the visit, along with a heartfelt personal message.

"Attention is the most basic form of love. In our increasingly distracted world, it has never been more important to hold on to what truly connects us - to ourselves, to one another, and to the world around us," she wrote.

"Thank you to Home-Start and the Rose Hill Community Centre in Oxford for today and for all you do to nurture strong connections in the community," she concluded, signing off with her signature C.

