Kate Middleton Just Debuted a Hair Change—And Paired It with the Chicest Monochrome Look

Princess Catherine completed the look with pointed brown leather pumps, delicate gold drop earrings and a gold pendant coin necklace that had a sweet nod to her kids.

But it wasn’t just her outfit turning heads, Catherine also switched up her hair. Instead of the half-up, half-down look she rocked at RAF Coningsby in her new Royal Honorary Air Commodore role, she wore her hair loose with soft curls and an off-center part for the October 9 event.

Basically, she looked stunning head to toe for her visit to Home-Start Oxford, a charity that provides free, trusted support for families in homes and communities throughout the UK.

On social media, Catherine shared a few snaps from the visit, along with a heartfelt personal message.