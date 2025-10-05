About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Serena Williams Stuns in Backless Bubblegum Pink Dress and Those Cutouts Are Perfection

She's a barbie girl

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 5, 2025
3:00pm
SerenaWilliams
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Take one scroll through Serena Williams’s Instagram and you’ll see it all. Everything from podcast clips with sister Venus, to behind-the-scenes peeks from her NikeSKIMS shoot, glam shots from Paris Fashion Week and sweet family moments with husband Alexis Ohanian and daughters Olympia and Adira. And while the content varies, one thing stays consistent—her style is on point.

Take one of her recent Instagram posts for example. In a video Serena, 44, posted on October 3, she’s wearing a bubblegum pink dress that’s serving Barbie dreams. It features a halter neckline with flowing fabric that drapes off her arms and a peek-a-boo cutout adds a flirty detail at the front. But the real showstopper? It’s totally backless.

She completed the look with voluminous, tight curls swept into a deep side part, a soft glam beat with plum lipstick and the perfect pop of blush.

"Call me EXTRA because I stay poppin’ — bubble gum that is," she cheekily captioned the post.

Of course, this isn’t Serena’s first time slaying in pink.

Earlier this year, she lit up a pink carpet wearing a bold Off-White gown from the late Virgil Abloh’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The floor-length dress featured long sleeves, a high neckline,and a sleek side cutout. She paired it with hot pink mules and accessorized with a silver watch, stacked rings and sleek straight hair for that polished finish.

"As much as I love blue – did you know pink is my favorite color?!" she captioned the carousel post.

In short: Serena + pink = a perfect match. And she’s clearly not done proving it.

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
