Serena Williams Stuns in Backless Bubblegum Pink Dress and Those Cutouts Are Perfection

Take one scroll through Serena Williams’s Instagram and you’ll see it all. Everything from podcast clips with sister Venus, to behind-the-scenes peeks from her NikeSKIMS shoot, glam shots from Paris Fashion Week and sweet family moments with husband Alexis Ohanian and daughters Olympia and Adira. And while the content varies, one thing stays consistent—her style is on point.

Take one of her recent Instagram posts for example. In a video Serena, 44, posted on October 3, she’s wearing a bubblegum pink dress that’s serving Barbie dreams. It features a halter neckline with flowing fabric that drapes off her arms and a peek-a-boo cutout adds a flirty detail at the front. But the real showstopper? It’s totally backless.