Serena & Venus Williams Just Met with a Royal—and It’s Not Who You’d Expect

Venus and Serena Williams are back together—but not on the tennis court this time. The iconic sisters recently launched a new podcast called Stockton Street, a nod to the street in Compton, California, where the tennis legends grew up. The show dives into their careers, their bond as sister and the life lessons they've picked up along the way. And in the latest episode? A surprise royal guest.

Venus, 45, and Serena, 44, sat down with none other than Emma Thynn, a British socialite, fashion model and the first Black Marchioness in British history, a title she earned in 2020. The episode, titled “Being the First - with a little tea,” runs just under 35 minutes and features a candid, inspiring conversation between the trio.