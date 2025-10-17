About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Serena & Venus Williams Just Met with a Royal—and It’s Not Who You’d Expect

Two worlds collide

By Danielle Long
Published Oct 17, 2025
4:01pm
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P

Venus and Serena Williams are back together—but not on the tennis court this time. The iconic sisters recently launched a new podcast called Stockton Street, a nod to the street in Compton, California, where the tennis legends grew up. The show dives into their careers, their bond as sister and the life lessons they've picked up along the way. And in the latest episode? A surprise royal guest.

Venus, 45, and Serena, 44, sat down with none other than Emma Thynn, a British socialite, fashion model and the first Black Marchioness in British history, a title she earned in 2020. The episode, titled “Being the First - with a little tea,” runs just under 35 minutes and features a candid, inspiring conversation between the trio.

“Venus and Serena visit Emma Thynn, Britain’s first Black Marchioness, at Longleat Estate,” the video’s description reads. “They discuss breaking boundaries, self-care, and passing life lessons to the next generation.”

So now we officially know what Serena was up to when she posted those stunning red dress pics just a few days prior to releasing the episode.

In a carousel posted to Instagram on October 12, the WYN Beauty founder rocked a slim-fitting red mini dress with a structured bodice and tailored skirt. She paired it with blush pink pointed-toe pumps. But let’s be real, her daughter Adira totally stole the spotlight, adorably photobombing every shot.

Williams captioned the post, “Just a mom trying to take a picture, but I keep getting photobombed,” sparking sweet comments like, “They just love being with their mommy, and you do such a great job being that great mom. We love you, Serena” and “Can’t block the serve.”

Looks like I need to set aside a half-hour to listen to the tea from the royal and tennis legends.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

