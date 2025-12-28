I don't know about you, but to me, the holidays are a time for cozying up underneath a blanket to watch romantic comedies and other feel-good TV. Thus, I was delighted to discover that HBO Max had dropped a new movie in time for Christmas. A couple weeks ago, Tracee Ellis Ross, who plays Nina in The Family McMullen, took to Instagram to promote the film—wearing an eye-catching leopard-print dress (similar here, $50).
Tracee Ellis Ross Rocks Animal Print Dress to Promote New Movie
A masterclass in bold winter style
"Meet Nina from The Family McMullen. You wonder how I became a member of this family? I got to be Barry McMullen’s (Ed Burns) love interest. My 23-year-old self is losing it!" Ross wrote in the caption. "The Brothers McMullen was a big part of my 20s! I had the most amazing time being a part of this story and working with this cast and crew! Thank you Eddie Burns for this delightful experience."
Her photo carousel featured more snaps from the set, including movie stills, hair and makeup and the official movie poster.
The Family McMullen is a sequel to the 1995 The Brothers McMullen with Connie Britton, Ed Burns and Michael McGlone reprising their roles. Ross plays Nina, Barry's ex/rekindled love interest who re-enters the picture as the McMullen family navigates life's ups and downs.
To get into character, Ross sported a wig in several iterations, including a lob, long tresses and shoulder-length locks. Hairstylist Larry Sims was responsible for the looks.
Ross ended her 2025 on a high note. In November, she hosted a talk with Michelle Obama for the First Lady's book, The Look, and supported Eddie Murphy at the premiere of his documentary, Being Eddie. The actress also starred in Uber Eats' holiday campaign in which she wore another stunning yellow dress and all I can say is...she Uber ate her way through the holiday season.