Tracee Ellis Ross Celebrated Turning 53 with Throwback Bikini Pics

While everyone is busy finalizing Halloween costumes, stocking up on candy and perfecting their decorations, Tracee Ellis Ross took a moment to celebrate her birthday with a series of bikini photos. In case you missed it, the Girlfriends star turned 53 on October 29 and marked the occasion on Instagram.
"In honor of this water baby's 53rd birthday, please enjoy this bathing suit retrospective spanning 1978-2025," she captioned the carousel post, adding "#scorpioseason."
The slideshow showcased Tracee at various stages of life, rocking different swimwear styles and colors, from playful teeny bikinis to sleek one-pieces.