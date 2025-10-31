About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Tracee Ellis Ross Celebrated Turning 53 with Throwback Bikini Pics

Happy Birthday, Tracee!

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 31, 2025
2:21pm
Tracee Ellis Ross birthday bikini
River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images

While everyone is busy finalizing Halloween costumes, stocking up on candy and perfecting their decorations, Tracee Ellis Ross took a moment to celebrate her birthday with a series of bikini photos. In case you missed it, the Girlfriends star turned 53 on October 29 and marked the occasion on Instagram.

"In honor of this water baby's 53rd birthday, please enjoy this bathing suit retrospective spanning 1978-2025," she captioned the carousel post, adding "#scorpioseason."

The slideshow showcased Tracee at various stages of life, rocking different swimwear styles and colors, from playful teeny bikinis to sleek one-pieces.

Aside from the obvious childhood photos, it’s honestly hard to tell Tracee isn’t the same age in all of them. Needless to say, her beauty and wellness routine is officially going on my research list—major goals.

The post quickly racked up over a million likes and 25K+ comments from fans and fellow celebrities. Some of the shout-outs came from Quinta Brunson, Nia Long and Marsai Martin (who played her daughter on Black-ish).

Top Chef alum Padma Lakshmi wrote, "Gurl! You were born to wear very little!!!"

Marketing icon and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Bozoma Saint John added, "Yeah ma’am!!! And the beautiful thing is that the confidence has remained the same! (Shoot, it might be even badder now!!)"

Fans chimed in as well leaving comments like, "Been tea. Still tea. Always will be tea," "Happy Birthday! 53 never looked so good," "I want to age just like this," and "Only getting hotter with age."

And Tracee isn’t just killing it in swimwear, her fashion game is on point, too.

Earlier this year, she shared a photo dump from her whirlwind three-day trip to New York City and every single look was chef’s kiss.

Whether she’s rocking a bikini or couture, Tracee Ellis Ross is serving looks.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
