Tracee Ellis Ross Celebrated Turning 53 with Throwback Bikini Pics

Aside from the obvious childhood photos, it’s honestly hard to tell Tracee isn’t the same age in all of them. Needless to say, her beauty and wellness routine is officially going on my research list—major goals.

The post quickly racked up over a million likes and 25K+ comments from fans and fellow celebrities. Some of the shout-outs came from Quinta Brunson, Nia Long and Marsai Martin (who played her daughter on Black-ish).

Top Chef alum Padma Lakshmi wrote, "Gurl! You were born to wear very little!!!"

Marketing icon and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Bozoma Saint John added, "Yeah ma’am!!! And the beautiful thing is that the confidence has remained the same! (Shoot, it might be even badder now!!)"

Fans chimed in as well leaving comments like, "Been tea. Still tea. Always will be tea," "Happy Birthday! 53 never looked so good," "I want to age just like this," and "Only getting hotter with age."