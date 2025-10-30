Jennifer Garner's Easy Halloween Costume for Tired Moms Is Genius

If there’s one thing we can count on from Jennifer Garner, it’s that she’s always dropping little nuggets of advice. Whether it’s a fun way to keep the kids entertained during summer, beauty and aging tips or a tasty recipe, her page is basically a treasure trove. And her latest post is no exception and it's just in time for Halloween.

The 13 Going on 30 star, 53, took to Instagram on October 29 to share an “Easy Halloween Costume for Tired Moms.” And let’s be real, it’s basically the dream costume for anyone who wants something quick, cute and low-effort. The concept? Two boo buns.

In the video, Jennifer twists her hair into two buns on top of her head. Then, she places two tissues over the buns and secures them with hair ties. The final touch? Grab a marker and draw two eyes on the tissues to make tiny ghost faces.