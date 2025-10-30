About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Jennifer Garner's Easy Halloween Costume for Tired Moms Is Genius

It's the perfect last-minute costume, too

By Danielle Long
Published Oct 30, 2025
5:52pm
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

If there’s one thing we can count on from Jennifer Garner, it’s that she’s always dropping little nuggets of advice. Whether it’s a fun way to keep the kids entertained during summer, beauty and aging tips or a tasty recipe, her page is basically a treasure trove. And her latest post is no exception and it's just in time for Halloween.

The 13 Going on 30 star, 53, took to Instagram on October 29 to share an “Easy Halloween Costume for Tired Moms.” And let’s be real, it’s basically the dream costume for anyone who wants something quick, cute and low-effort. The concept? Two boo buns.

In the video, Jennifer twists her hair into two buns on top of her head. Then, she places two tissues over the buns and secures them with hair ties. The final touch? Grab a marker and draw two eyes on the tissues to make tiny ghost faces.

Her caption? Perfectly simple: “Boo,” with the ghost emoji.

Of course, Garner’s Instagram isn’t just about cute costume hacks. She’s also keeping fans updated on her latest hobbies. Back in September, she shared a “boomer-approved” new pastime: looming.

In the clip, Garner bends over a massive loom. “It’s the looming life for me,” she jokes, before sitting down eagerly to give it a try.

Moments later, she admits, “Wait, wait. I’m undoing what I just did,” while getting some help from the ladies of Nantucket Looms. Eventually, she gets the hang of it and even narrates the process for viewers. “She’s just advancing her drum over there,” she says, nodding to another weaver, before cheekily adding, “I know. We’re all in the biz.”

Of course, there are some classic Jennifer Garner quips sprinkled in. “This is the kind of thing that makes you stick your tongue out in concentration,” she says. Then, with trademark humor: “I’ve been known as Farmer Jen and now I’m Weaver Jen. Once Upon a Loom.”

The clip quickly racked up over 130,000 likes, with Nantucket Looms commenting, “Welcome to the team, weaver @jennifer.garner! We loved having you. You’re a natural on the loom! See you in the studio.”

From Halloween hacks to newfound hobbies, Jennifer Garner continues to keep her 17.1 million followers entertained and inspired.

Danielle Long

