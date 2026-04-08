Sabrina Carpenter burst onto the music scene when her breakthrough tracks, "Espresso" and "Please Please Please," hit the airwaves in 2024. Albums aside, the Short n' Sweet singer became known for her babydoll aesthetic and voluminous blonde blowout that evoked Marilyn Monroe and Old Hollywood glam. But in a new series of photos, Carpenter shocked the internet by transforming her signature locks—leaving her nearly unrecognizable.
Sabrina Carpenter Is Unrecognizable After Daring Hair Transformation
Yay or nay?
In a recent shoot for Perfect magazine, the pop princess traded her golden tresses for several brunette looks, including blunt bangs and a curly bob. Fans quickly compared her bob to Isabella Rossellini, actress and daughter of Hollywood legend Ingrid Bergman, who starred in Casablanca alongside Humphrey Bogart. But it was the bangs and long dark brown hair that had people doing double takes, saying that she looked like Billie Eilish. Honestly, I thought it was Billie for a moment, too.
The zine was shot in promotion of Carpenter's upcoming set at Coachella, the legendary music festival that takes place this year on April 10-12 and 12-19. Carpenter is one of the headliners for Friday, April 10. Of the impending performance she told Perfect, "It's the most ambitious show I've ever done...It will be very special."
Carpenter also took a moment to reflect on the success that "Espresso" brought her.
"That was a really special day for me, the day my song 'Espresso' came out. I got to play that for the first time at Coachella. And now, two years later, we're back."