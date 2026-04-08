Sabrina Carpenter Is Unrecognizable After Daring Hair Transformation

The zine was shot in promotion of Carpenter's upcoming set at Coachella, the legendary music festival that takes place this year on April 10-12 and 12-19. Carpenter is one of the headliners for Friday, April 10. Of the impending performance she told Perfect, "It's the most ambitious show I've ever done...It will be very special."

Carpenter also took a moment to reflect on the success that "Espresso" brought her.

"That was a really special day for me, the day my song 'Espresso' came out. I got to play that for the first time at Coachella. And now, two years later, we're back."