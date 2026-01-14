Travis & Jason Kelce Reveal Their Thoughts on Mom Donna Kelce's Performance on 'The Traitors' (& I Fully Agree)

*Spoilers ahead*
If you haven’t tuned into the new season of The Traitors yet, now is the time. The first three episodes dropped on January 8, and let’s just say, things are just getting started. Between the clever strategies, confusing antics and some shocking “murders, ”viewers (myself included) are already hooked.
For a quick refresher, The Traitors is a reality competition where celebrities live together in a Scottish castle, completing missions for a cash prize. But here’s the twist: some contestants are secretly designated as “Traitors” by host Alan Cumming. While the Faithfuls work together to earn the prize, the Traitors try to “murder” them in secret each night, all while avoiding being exposed at the daily Round Table. It’s part strategy game, part social experiment and a whole lot of chaos.
In the third episode, Donna Kelce, mom to NFL stars Travis, 36, and Jason, 38, made a big impression. She was eliminated at the Round Table and it was revealed that she had been one of the show’s Traitors. Now, her sons are sharing their thoughts on her reality TV appearance and it’s obvious they couldn’t be happier for her.