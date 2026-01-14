Travis & Jason Kelce Reveal Their Thoughts on Mom Donna Kelce's Performance on 'The Traitors' (& I Fully Agree)

“I was so proud of her, man,” Travis said on the January 14 episode of the New Heights podcast. “She looked like she was having a blast, enjoying it all… it was just so cool to see her in this moment.”

“She was the first ever secret traitor that the show has ever had and showed everybody what she’s got. And it was just so cool to see her in this moment," he added. “Shout out to my guy Ron Funches for sticking by her side and being kind to her. I’m sure he probably felt a certain way after he found out that she was the Secret Traitor.”

Jason chimed in too, saying, “I thought she did fantastic. I know she was eliminated, but I think it's really hard to go into those shows as, like, an outsider that you become, like, an easy target to try and maneuver in that show.”

The retired NFL star also shared, “I loved watching her in it. She was way more deceitful and devious than I thought Mom could ever be, which was surprising.” Travis added, “She stood her ground at the round table.”

And I couldn't agree more. Honestly, I wish she could have lasted a bit longer.