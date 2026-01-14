About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Travis & Jason Kelce Reveal Their Thoughts on Mom Donna Kelce's Performance on 'The Traitors' (& I Fully Agree)

I need the full season now

By Danielle Long
Published Jan 14, 2026
6:00pm
*Spoilers ahead*

If you haven’t tuned into the new season of The Traitors yet, now is the time. The first three episodes dropped on January 8, and let’s just say, things are just getting started. Between the clever strategies, confusing antics and some shocking “murders, ”viewers (myself included) are already hooked.

For a quick refresher, The Traitors is a reality competition where celebrities live together in a Scottish castle, completing missions for a cash prize. But here’s the twist: some contestants are secretly designated as “Traitors” by host Alan Cumming. While the Faithfuls work together to earn the prize, the Traitors try to “murder” them in secret each night, all while avoiding being exposed at the daily Round Table. It’s part strategy game, part social experiment and a whole lot of chaos.

In the third episode, Donna Kelce, mom to NFL stars Travis, 36, and Jason, 38, made a big impression. She was eliminated at the Round Table and it was revealed that she had been one of the show’s Traitors. Now, her sons are sharing their thoughts on her reality TV appearance and it’s obvious they couldn’t be happier for her.

“I was so proud of her, man,” Travis said on the January 14 episode of the New Heights podcast. “She looked like she was having a blast, enjoying it all… it was just so cool to see her in this moment.”

“She was the first ever secret traitor that the show has ever had and showed everybody what she’s got. And it was just so cool to see her in this moment," he added. “Shout out to my guy Ron Funches for sticking by her side and being kind to her. I’m sure he probably felt a certain way after he found out that she was the Secret Traitor.”

Jason chimed in too, saying, “I thought she did fantastic. I know she was eliminated, but I think it's really hard to go into those shows as, like, an outsider that you become, like, an easy target to try and maneuver in that show.”

The retired NFL star also shared, “I loved watching her in it. She was way more deceitful and devious than I thought Mom could ever be, which was surprising.” Travis added, “She stood her ground at the round table.”

And I couldn't agree more. Honestly, I wish she could have lasted a bit longer.

In addition to Donna, season four’s star-studded cast includes Candiace Dillard Bassett, Lisa Rinna, Johnny Weir, Porsha Williams, Colton Underwood, Maura Higgins, Eric Nam, Michael Rapaport, Ron Funches, Kristen Kish, Tara Lipinski, Stephen Colletti, Mark Ballas, Caroline Stanbury, Dorinda Medley, Monét X Change, Rob Rausch, Ian Terry, Natalie Anderson, Tiffany Mitchell, Rob Cesternino and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho.

The Traitors season four is streaming now on Peacock, with new episodes dropping Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

