The Rumored Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding at MSG Comes with a Seriously Hefty Price Tag

Weddings are already expensive on their own, but when you factor in the star power of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the budget starts to feel basically limitless.

Lately, rumors have been swirling that the couple could be planning to tie the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York City over Fourth of July weekend, which has definitely sparked debate online, with some people insisting it sounds too wild to be true and others starting to think there might actually be something to it. And if it does turn out to be real, the price tag is no small detail.

One luxury wedding planner told CNN that a high-end wedding at Madison Square Garden could realistically land somewhere between $15 million and $20 million. Let's break it down.