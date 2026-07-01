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The Rumored Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding at MSG Comes with a Seriously Hefty Price Tag

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Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jul 1, 2026
4:32pm
Taylor and Travis Wedding MSG 720x780
Aaron Josefczyk

Weddings are already expensive on their own, but when you factor in the star power of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the budget starts to feel basically limitless.

Lately, rumors have been swirling that the couple could be planning to tie the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York City over Fourth of July weekend, which has definitely sparked debate online, with some people insisting it sounds too wild to be true and others starting to think there might actually be something to it. And if it does turn out to be real, the price tag is no small detail.

One luxury wedding planner told CNN that a high-end wedding at Madison Square Garden could realistically land somewhere between $15 million and $20 million. Let's break it down.

As most people know, one of the biggest wedding costs is the venue itself. According to TMZ, booking Madison Square Garden reportedly runs about $1 million per night.

CNN has also reported on the rumored wedding plans for Taylor and Travis, both 36, noting that sources say MSG could host two key events tied to the celebration: a rehearsal on Thursday, July 2 and a larger gathering for about 1,000 guests on Friday, July 3. That alone would bring the venue total to around $2 million.

TMZ also reported that the NYPD would be involved in providing security for the events, which they estimate could add more than $150,000 to the bill.

So before you even get to the fun stuff like flowers, catering, photography, videography, entertainment, bar service, security, and all the other details that make a wedding feel like a wedding, the total is already sitting above $2.1 million.

Given that Taylor is a billionaire and Travis has earned a hefty income from his NFL career and endorsements, including a recent contract worth about $12 to $15 million, it is safe to say affordability is not exactly the issue here. Still, it is a staggering amount of money.

Of course, it is worth remembering that all of this is still rumor and speculation, so we will have to wait and see what actually happens. Either way, if there is any truth to it, the celebration is likely to be nothing short of spectacular.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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