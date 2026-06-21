Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Just Took PDA to a Whole New Level

PDA usually brings to mind the usual suspects: holding hands, a quick kiss, or maybe a hug in public. We have seen it plenty of times from pairs like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. But every so often, a couple comes along and reminds everyone there are levels to this, including the slightly unexpected category of feeding each other, which is exactly what Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared recently.

During a live taping of Travis and his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, on June 15, Taylor popped up in a surprise video cameo. As old clips from the show played, the feed cut to a playful moment of Taylor pretending to feed Travis in what looks like a restaurant setting. She even leans into the bit fully, doing airplane noises before placing the bite in his mouth.