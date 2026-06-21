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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Just Took PDA to a Whole New Level

Don't see that one too often

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By Danielle Long
Published Jun 21, 2026
1:00pm
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PDA usually brings to mind the usual suspects: holding hands, a quick kiss, or maybe a hug in public. We have seen it plenty of times from pairs like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. But every so often, a couple comes along and reminds everyone there are levels to this, including the slightly unexpected category of feeding each other, which is exactly what Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared recently.

During a live taping of Travis and his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, on June 15, Taylor popped up in a surprise video cameo. As old clips from the show played, the feed cut to a playful moment of Taylor pretending to feed Travis in what looks like a restaurant setting. She even leans into the bit fully, doing airplane noises before placing the bite in his mouth.

The moment aired during a segment of the live podcast where they were reviewing various clips from past episodes. One of those clips was from a May episode that touched on Travis’s eating habits. The Kansas City Chiefs player has been described as a picky eater, though Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce noted that Taylor has helped him expand his palate a bit and become more “adventurous” with food.

Beyond the playful PDA moment, the couple is still very much in major life planning territory. Since announcing their engagement last August, speculation about their wedding has been nonstop, with one recent rumor even claiming the venue could be Madison Square Garden in New York City.

That idea has definitely sparked conversation, (and raised a few eyebrows from Swifties), even if nothing has been confirmed. For now, it is all just speculation, and fans are left waiting to see what actually happens when the big day finally arrives.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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