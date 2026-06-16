Photographers Just Caught Taylor Swift Entering an Iconic NYC Location—Could It Mean a New Album Is on the Way?

Swift was photographed exiting a car in front of Electric Lady Studios, a recording studio built by rock legend Jimi Hendrix in 1970. Since its founding, the space has fostered the creativity of many household names, including The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Stevie Wonder and, more recently, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele, Lana Del Rey and Sabrina Carpenter.

The studio is where Swift recorded Lover, The Tortured Poets Department and Midnights. Per E! News, the songwriter walked through the doors around 8:30 p.m. and didn't leave until 6 a.m. I'm inclined to believe something is happening. One doesn't spend nearly ten hours (overnight!) just to eat popcorn and gossip with the girls outside one's comfortable Tribeca loft. (The outlet reported that Swift was accompanied by two of the Haim sisters, Alana and Danielle.)

There are tons of theories floating around right now about what Swift will do next; one is that she's going back to her country roots after the debut of "I Knew It, I Knew You" for Toy Story 5 and will finally release Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version). But others are quick to point out that Swift's next original album will be her 13th—an incredibly auspicious numeral in Swiftian lore. It will have to be her magnum opus. Is this visit to Electric Lady the start of something? (Or, knowing Swift, the run-up to a launch?)