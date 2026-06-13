With her long-awaited nuptials supposedly on the horizon, speculation over Taylor Swift's wedding has reached fever pitch. (Supposedly, she's getting married in Madison Square Garden? Please say it isn't so.) And while the Swiftie pundits are happy to weigh in, it seems her peers can't help it, either. Earlier this week at the Toy Story 5 premiere in Los Angeles, Tom Hanks, who voices Woody, was asked by a red carpet interviewer if he had any advice for Swift and Travis Kelce, seeing as his own marriage to wife Rita Wilson has endured nearly four decades. His answer couldn't have been better.
Tom Hanks Has Surprising Marriage Advice for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Totally, completely doable
Hanks and Wilson have been married for 38 years, tying the knot in 1988. They share two sons, Chet and Truman. (Hanks also has two children from his first marriage to Samantha Lewes, son Colin and daughter Elizabeth.) While walking the red carpet for Toy Story 5, Hanks was asked the secret to his relationship, a feat when it seems there's a celebrity divorce every other week.
"The man must make the waffles on Sunday," Hanks declared. While mildly facetious, something leads me to believe he's not entirely kidding. This is a task I can see Kelce taking to with aplomb (though Swift may be hovering in the background, working on her own homemade sourdough, pop tarts and chai cookies).
Swift delighted fans by walking the red carpet, too. (Did Hanks pass on his advice in person?) Additionally, she gave two surprise performances—her original song, "I Knew It, I Knew You" and a duet with Randy Newman singing "You've Got a Friend in Me." Swift is the first person to write for the franchise aside from Newman, who has scored every Toy Story film. While Kelce was absent from both the premiere and Swift's following appearance at the historic Knicks game back in New York, he was back by his fiancée's side as she made history yet again. Last night, Swift was the youngest woman ever to be inducted into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame at age 36. Music icon Stevie Wonder remains the youngest person to be inducted.
Just when I thought Swift was going to on hiatus, she comes out swinging. So with all signs pointing towards a Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version), all I can say is, bring it all on.