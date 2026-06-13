Tom Hanks Has Surprising Marriage Advice for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Hanks and Wilson have been married for 38 years, tying the knot in 1988. They share two sons, Chet and Truman. (Hanks also has two children from his first marriage to Samantha Lewes, son Colin and daughter Elizabeth.) While walking the red carpet for Toy Story 5, Hanks was asked the secret to his relationship, a feat when it seems there's a celebrity divorce every other week.

"The man must make the waffles on Sunday," Hanks declared. While mildly facetious, something leads me to believe he's not entirely kidding. This is a task I can see Kelce taking to with aplomb (though Swift may be hovering in the background, working on her own homemade sourdough, pop tarts and chai cookies).