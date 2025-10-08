Cameras Catch Ben Affleck Standing Alone in Funny (& Awkward) Moment at ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ Premiere

But that wasn’t where things got awkward. Once inside the screening, Affleck endured an accidental onstage snafu as the film’s director, Bill Condon, kicked things off with an introductory speech. What happened? Well, the actor went unnoticed as he stood alone behind Condon...for a whopping 7 minutes, according to People. (You can see the pics of Affleck with his hands intertwined here.)

But how? Affleck isn’t exactly a guy who’s easy to miss. Still, apparently, when he entered the theater, he made his way to the front, stopping to set his can of Diet Coke down on the ground, before stepping onto the stage where Condon was delivering his remarks. Then, that’s where he stood just beneath the giant screen, until Condon finally noticed his presence. “I didn’t know you were there,” the director said in surprise before walking toward Affleck to give him a hug.