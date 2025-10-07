About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
J.Lo and Ben Reunite on the Red Carpet—But Her Kids Steal the Show

The gang's all here

By Danielle Long
Published Oct 7, 2025
3:15pm
When it comes to big milestones, it’s only natural to want your inner circle close by—family, close friends and your significant other. Think birthdays, holidays and graduations, these are the kinds of moments where being surrounded by your people just feels right. And for celebrities? It’s no different.

Case in point: Jennifer Lopez. The multi-hyphenate superstar made a striking appearance at a special screening for her upcoming film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, and she didn’t come solo—she brought the whole crew along for the big night.

J.Lo, 56, turned heads in a dramatic brown-and-taupe floral-patterned gown by designer Harris Reed. But while Lopez’s fashion moment was front and center, it was who joined her on the carpet that really stole the show. For starters, her ex-husband Ben Affleck made a notable appearance.

Affleck, who serves as an executive producer on the musical drama, was photographed alongside Lopez at the event, looking sharp in a navy suit and white shirt.

The real scene stealer, though? A rare public appearance by her 17-year-old twins, Maximilian "Max" David Muñiz and Emme Maribel Muñiz, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The last glimpse we had of Emme was back in August, when Lopez posted photos from a trip to the Hamptons. In one of the snapshots, she and Emme were spotted in the backseat of vocal coach Stevie Mackey’s car.

As for Kiss of the Spider Woman, the upcoming film tells the story of Valentín (played by Diego Luna), a political prisoner who shares a cell with Molina (Tonatiuh), a window dresser jailed for public indecency. As the two build an unlikely bond behind bars, Molina recounts scenes from a glamorous old Hollywood musical featuring his favorite screen siren, Ingrid Luna—portrayed by none other than Lopez herself.

Kiss of the Spider Woman hits theaters on October 10.

