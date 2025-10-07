J.Lo and Ben Reunite on the Red Carpet—But Her Kids Steal the Show

When it comes to big milestones, it’s only natural to want your inner circle close by—family, close friends and your significant other. Think birthdays, holidays and graduations, these are the kinds of moments where being surrounded by your people just feels right. And for celebrities? It’s no different.

Case in point: Jennifer Lopez. The multi-hyphenate superstar made a striking appearance at a special screening for her upcoming film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, and she didn’t come solo—she brought the whole crew along for the big night.

J.Lo, 56, turned heads in a dramatic brown-and-taupe floral-patterned gown by designer Harris Reed. But while Lopez’s fashion moment was front and center, it was who joined her on the carpet that really stole the show. For starters, her ex-husband Ben Affleck made a notable appearance.