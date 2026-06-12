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Taylor Swift Just Made History—Again

Congratulations, Taylor!

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jun 12, 2026
3:02pm
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Photo Image Press via ZUMA Press

When it comes to making history, Taylor Swift knows ball. Her Eras Tour officially became the highest-grossing concert tour of all time and the first to ever cross the $1 billion mark in sales. She also holds the record for the most number one albums by a female artist. And that is just scratching the surface. Now, she has added yet another milestone to her already packed résumé: the youngest woman ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Taylor, 36, was officially inducted during the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on June 11.

While accepting the honor, she tearfully thanked her family, including her parents Scott and Andrea Swift, and her brother Austin Swift. She shared gratitude for them “uprooting their entire lives” and moving from Pennsylvania to Nashville, for her to pursue her music career.

And honestly, if you have been following Taylor's career at all, you already know she is basically in a league of her own when it comes to breaking records.

Back in October 2024, she set a new Spotify milestone just weeks before her release even dropped. On August 31, the album went on to become the most pre-saved album Countdown Page in Spotify history, topping a record she previously held herself with The Tortured Poets Department earlier that year.

And that is just one example. The year before, Swift also made Billboard Music Awards history by becoming the most decorated artist in the show’s history.

At the ceremony, she took home ten awards, yes ten, including Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, and Top Hot 100 Songwriter. That brought her total wins to 49, putting her ahead of every other artist to ever compete at the BMAs. Before that, she had been second to Drake, who had 42 wins, but after sweeping that night, she officially claimed the top spot.

At this point, it is basically expected that Taylor Swift is going to rewrite the record books on a regular basis. And if history is any indication, this latest achievement probably will not be her last.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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