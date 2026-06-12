Taylor Swift Just Made History—Again

When it comes to making history, Taylor Swift knows ball. Her Eras Tour officially became the highest-grossing concert tour of all time and the first to ever cross the $1 billion mark in sales. She also holds the record for the most number one albums by a female artist. And that is just scratching the surface. Now, she has added yet another milestone to her already packed résumé: the youngest woman ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Taylor, 36, was officially inducted during the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on June 11.

While accepting the honor, she tearfully thanked her family, including her parents Scott and Andrea Swift, and her brother Austin Swift. She shared gratitude for them “uprooting their entire lives” and moving from Pennsylvania to Nashville, for her to pursue her music career.