With Her Third Album, Olivia Rodrigo Cements Herself as Gen Z's Rockstar

Across Rodrigo's three albums, I have appreciated that there are literally no skips. Every song is clean, tight and punchy in its own way. She is one of the few artists whose work I will listen to in chronological order. This is true for you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, though I did have some standouts: "drop dead," "stupid song," "begged," "less" and "expectations."

I was particularly curious about this album because of its stylistic references to The Cure's 1987 album Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me. "Friday I'm In Love," from the band's 1992 album, Wish, is one of my favorite songs, so when Rodrigo dropped a casual reference to "Just Like Heaven" (track eight on Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me) and released album artwork with curly letters harkening back to the band's own titular font, I knew we were in for a ride. She even brings on the band's frontman, Robert Smith, for a duet in "what's wrong with me."