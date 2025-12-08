Joe Jonas Calls Out Stranger Who Videotaped Him Parallel Parking

Olivia Rodrigo may have famously sung about her drivers license and inability to parallel park...but Jonas did one better. A recent Instagram post reshared TikTok creator @neha.nas' video in which Jonas is doing the jig all drivers are familiar with. Turning the steering wheel like your hands are running a hamster wheel. Tapping the break and praying you don't kiss the car behind you. Pulling back out into the street for slightly better curb alignment. To make the singer's accomplishment all the more impressive, he did it all in a car that's not exactly...petite. It appears to be the Mercedes G-Class, which is, in my personal observation, a rather unwieldily car, especially for a crammed place like New York. But he did it—and provided seven minutes of amusement for one passerby.

"I love New York because I've been watching Joe Jonas parallel park for the last seven minutes," they wrote.

Truthfully, I lost my ability to parallel park some years ago, and this would have mortified me. But the middle J-bro took it all in stride, diving into the comments with his own cheeky reply.

"And I saw you watch and not help once," he quipped with a sad face emoji. Too bad Rodrigo wasn't there to lend a hand, either.