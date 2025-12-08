You know the saying...stars, they're just like us. They still need to go to the DMV, renew their passports and drive around town. Recently, Joe Jonas was spotted trying to do the trickiest maneuver of all while in New York City: Parallel park. The clip itself is hilariously relatable, but the singer's clap back was the real gold.
Joe Jonas Calls Out Stranger Who Videotaped Him Parallel Parking
Watch out, Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo may have famously sung about her drivers license and inability to parallel park...but Jonas did one better. A recent Instagram post reshared TikTok creator @neha.nas' video in which Jonas is doing the jig all drivers are familiar with. Turning the steering wheel like your hands are running a hamster wheel. Tapping the break and praying you don't kiss the car behind you. Pulling back out into the street for slightly better curb alignment. To make the singer's accomplishment all the more impressive, he did it all in a car that's not exactly...petite. It appears to be the Mercedes G-Class, which is, in my personal observation, a rather unwieldily car, especially for a crammed place like New York. But he did it—and provided seven minutes of amusement for one passerby.
"I love New York because I've been watching Joe Jonas parallel park for the last seven minutes," they wrote.
Truthfully, I lost my ability to parallel park some years ago, and this would have mortified me. But the middle J-bro took it all in stride, diving into the comments with his own cheeky reply.
"And I saw you watch and not help once," he quipped with a sad face emoji. Too bad Rodrigo wasn't there to lend a hand, either.
When not busy trying to park his literal box on wheels, Jonas has been busy promoting his latest project, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, which stars him, Kevin and Nick. It follows the brothers in a hyper-realistic world where they must race home in time for Christmas after their tour plane explodes in flames.
The band is also booked and busy working on Camp Rock 3 and finishing their year-long tour promoting their latest album, Greetings From Your Hometown, which marked 20 years since their debut. While it sounds exhausting, I have no doubt they'll pull it all off without a hitch. After all, if you can parallel park, you can conquer the world.