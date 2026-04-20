3 Celebs Who Won the Week

One of the most talked about Coachellas in recent memory has come to a close—and it included an appearance by the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna. She surprised festival-goers during Sabrina Carpenter's set on Friday. The duo sang "Vogue" and "Like a Prayer" before launching into...wait for it...a new Madonna song, "I Feel So Free"!

That's right. Madonna is giving us a whole new album—and it isn't just any old album. It's a follow-up to her iconic "Confessions on the Dance Floor" album, this one titled "Confessions II." Fans were over the moon, as social media was flooded with news of the new music and clips of the new song.

And while Madonna certainly won this week, she's only going to continue dominating headlines in the lead-up to her album's release on July 3.