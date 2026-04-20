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3 Celebs Who Won the Week

Bieber Fever is alive and well

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Apr 20, 2026
3:51pm
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IPA/Shutterstock

The beginning of April belonged to three ladies who are instantly identifiable by their first names: Céline, Zendaya and Mariska. But this past week? Well, it was fully dominated by three other very famous faces.

Here's why Madonna, Justin Bieber and Anne Hathaway won the week.

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Madonna

One of the most talked about Coachellas in recent memory has come to a close—and it included an appearance by the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna. She surprised festival-goers during Sabrina Carpenter's set on Friday. The duo sang "Vogue" and "Like a Prayer" before launching into...wait for it...a new Madonna song, "I Feel So Free"!

That's right. Madonna is giving us a whole new album—and it isn't just any old album. It's a follow-up to her iconic "Confessions on the Dance Floor" album, this one titled "Confessions II." Fans were over the moon, as social media was flooded with news of the new music and clips of the new song.

And while Madonna certainly won this week, she's only going to continue dominating headlines in the lead-up to her album's release on July 3.

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Javier Rojas/PI via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber

Speaking of Coachella (or as some were calling it, "Bieberchella"), Bieber was the talk of the festival with his viral performances, including one this past Saturday. (He even kept fans on their toes by surprising them with two special guests, Billie Eilish and SZA.) His sets were notable as he sang along to old YouTube videos of his younger self performing.

In the process, Bieber managed to fuel rumors that he'll be launching a 'SWAG' World Tour very soon. He told the Coachella crowd, "See y'all soon," which only played into the already rampant rumors. This, coupled with the appearance of a mysterious World Tour Twitter handle, has fans more than a little excited.

The icing on the cake for Bieber this week? He was reportedly paid $10 million for his two 90-minute sets. Cha-ching!

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Lumeimages/Shutterstock

Anne Hathaway

The name on everybody's lips is gonna be Roxie Anne. Paparazzi has been all over the star as of late. And it's easy to see why.

Devil Wears Prada 2 fever has reached new heights (thanks to some genius marketing and a few super candid interviews) in advance of next week's big debut. But that's not the only reason Hathaway is dominating the celebrity scene. She's also got another buzzy movie out right now— and it's a bizarre one, folks.

Mother Mary is a drama-thriller-musical (yes, all three) starring Hathaway as a Madonna-esque pop star who's having an existential crisis. Michaela Coel and FKA Twigs costar in this weird but fascinating take on the pop stardom world. Oh, and it features original music by Charli XCX and Jack Antonoff.

Anyone else up for a Hathaway double feature?

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Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
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