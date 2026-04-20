3 Celebs Who Won the Week

Speaking of Coachella (or as some were calling it, "Bieberchella"), Bieber was the talk of the festival with his viral performances, including one this past Saturday. (He even kept fans on their toes by surprising them with two special guests, Billie Eilish and SZA.) His sets were notable as he sang along to old YouTube videos of his younger self performing.
In the process, Bieber managed to fuel rumors that he'll be launching a 'SWAG' World Tour very soon. He told the Coachella crowd, "See y'all soon," which only played into the already rampant rumors. This, coupled with the appearance of a mysterious World Tour Twitter handle, has fans more than a little excited.
The icing on the cake for Bieber this week? He was reportedly paid $10 million for his two 90-minute sets. Cha-ching!