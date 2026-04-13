I love a good celebrity style transformation. I'm talking Sabrina Carpenter going brunette, Zendaya going blonde and even the Princess of Wales lightening her hair color. But the real icing on the cake? Using said transformation for a little incognito moment amongst the masses. Such was the case for Heidi Klum, who is a master of the disguise. (I mean, do we need to review all her epic Halloween looks?) The supermodel shared two Instagram videos documenting her (pantless!) look for the second day of the Coachella music festival.
Heidi Klum Is Unrecognizable (and Pantless) in Coachella Disguise
Bangs?!
In one video, Klum can be seen wandering the palm-tree laden festival grounds under a pale, dusky sky. She sports black-and-white cowboy boots and a racy slip dress that features a lacy leotard underneath. The look was dubbed "Techno Hexen."
While Klum's outfit was daring, it was the hair that really stopped me. The Project Runway host is known for her iconic, brassy-blond locks. But this time, she traded them for a dark brown wig with blunt-cut bangs. Klum hid her eyes behind huge, futuristic aviator sunglasses, and wore a black lip to match.
Klum also posted a video from her ride to the venue, showing off the details in-depth along with a peek at a mystery companion.
Fans' opinions about the TV personality's new look were split.
"I love it; there is no age limit to have fun and do whatever you please," one fan wrote. Others, however, humorously questioned whether Klum was going through a midlife crisis. If you ask me? There's no rules about what you can do with fashion, at any age.