Heidi Klum Is Unrecognizable (and Pantless) in Coachella Disguise

Klum also posted a video from her ride to the venue, showing off the details in-depth along with a peek at a mystery companion.

Fans' opinions about the TV personality's new look were split.

"I love it; there is no age limit to have fun and do whatever you please," one fan wrote. Others, however, humorously questioned whether Klum was going through a midlife crisis. If you ask me? There's no rules about what you can do with fashion, at any age.