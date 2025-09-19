About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
All 4 of Heidi Klum’s Kids Showed Up for HeidiFest (And the Outfits Delivered)

The family that slays together, stays together

By Danielle Long
Published Sep 19, 2025
8:48pm
HeidiFest
Franziska Krug/Getty Images for HeidiFest

Heidi Klum is having the time of her life at HeidiFest and despite the name, it wasn’t just about her. In fact, the Bavarian-themed bash turned into a full-on family celebration.

The Project Runway host, 52, was joined by her four kidsLeni Klum, 21, Henry, 20, Johan, 18, and Lou Samuel, 15—for the big event in Munich on September 18. Also tagging along? Heidi’s husband Tom Kaulitz, her brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz, her mom Erna Klum and Henry’s girlfriend, Kayla Betulius.

Not only was everyone present, everyone showed up fully committed to the theme. The women wore colorful dirndls—traditional German dresses featuring lace-up bodices and apron skirts—while the men sported classic lederhosen, vests and button-down shirts.

HeidiFest kids
Franziska Krug/Getty Images for HeidiFest

As the hostess, Heidi popped against the crowd. She wore a bright red dirndl with ruby heels and a matching floral crown made of red roses. On social media, she gave fans a peek inside the celebration, including a shot of herself dipping a pretzel in chocolate.

“Have you ever dipped laugen pretzels in delicious chocolate? I am,” she captioned the photo.

Before the big day, Heidi even teased potential outfit options on Instagram, sharing a mini fashion show featuring her and daughter Leni trying on different dirndl looks. In one snap, Leni wore a sleek all-black number while Heidi donned maroon and cream. In another, they paired up in green and cream and the final look showed them in matching grey-and-black.

But in true Heidi fashion, the final looks were a total surprise.

While Heidi wowed in red, Leni ended up in an all-white ensemble (down to the socks) paired with black shoes.

Looks like HeidiFest turned into a picture-perfect family moment.

