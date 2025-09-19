All 4 of Heidi Klum’s Kids Showed Up for HeidiFest (And the Outfits Delivered)

As the hostess, Heidi popped against the crowd. She wore a bright red dirndl with ruby heels and a matching floral crown made of red roses. On social media, she gave fans a peek inside the celebration, including a shot of herself dipping a pretzel in chocolate.

“Have you ever dipped laugen pretzels in delicious chocolate? I am,” she captioned the photo.

Before the big day, Heidi even teased potential outfit options on Instagram, sharing a mini fashion show featuring her and daughter Leni trying on different dirndl looks. In one snap, Leni wore a sleek all-black number while Heidi donned maroon and cream. In another, they paired up in green and cream and the final look showed them in matching grey-and-black.