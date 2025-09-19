All 4 of Heidi Klum’s Kids Showed Up for HeidiFest (And the Outfits Delivered)

Heidi Klum is having the time of her life at HeidiFest and despite the name, it wasn’t just about her. In fact, the Bavarian-themed bash turned into a full-on family celebration.
The Project Runway host, 52, was joined by her four kids—Leni Klum, 21, Henry, 20, Johan, 18, and Lou Samuel, 15—for the big event in Munich on September 18. Also tagging along? Heidi’s husband Tom Kaulitz, her brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz, her mom Erna Klum and Henry’s girlfriend, Kayla Betulius.
Not only was everyone present, everyone showed up fully committed to the theme. The women wore colorful dirndls—traditional German dresses featuring lace-up bodices and apron skirts—while the men sported classic lederhosen, vests and button-down shirts.