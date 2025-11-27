Fun Mom of the Year Award for 2025 Goes to…Heidi Klum?!?

It’s been quite a year for supermodel Heidi Klum, whose jet-set lifestyle and Project Runway hosting duties expanded to include 2025’s true mark of celebrity, introducing her own Erewhon smoothie. But amid all her her business, a recent social media post cemented maybe her greatest achievement: Mom of the year. Exhibit A: Her infectiously silly lip-syncing moment with her 21-year-old daughter, Leni.

In the post, Leni Klum starts by mimicking the famously bombastic singer Linda Perry as she sings ‘80s radio hit, “What’s Up.” As the camera circles, Mom chimes in mouthing the mashup vocals of Nicki Minaj, flawlessly executing moves as OTT and charming as the flailings of every middle-aged wedding guest ever. The two are obviously enjoying egging each other on, and having fun with the viral meme. (Meanwhile, lots of young people won’t even let their moms post pictures of them online.)