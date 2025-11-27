About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Fun Mom of the Year Award for 2025 Goes to…Heidi Klum?!?

What’s going on is memes and laughs with daughter Leni

Author image: dana dickey
By Dana Dickey
Published Nov 27, 2025
5:00pm
heidi klum sings with leni klum red carpet posing mobile
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GLAMOUR Germany

It’s been quite a year for supermodel Heidi Klum, whose jet-set lifestyle and Project Runway hosting duties expanded to include 2025’s true mark of celebrity, introducing her own Erewhon smoothie. But amid all her her business, a recent social media post cemented maybe her greatest achievement: Mom of the year. Exhibit A: Her infectiously silly lip-syncing moment with her 21-year-old daughter, Leni.

In the post, Leni Klum starts by mimicking the famously bombastic singer Linda Perry as she sings ‘80s radio hit, “What’s Up.” As the camera circles, Mom chimes in mouthing the mashup vocals of Nicki Minaj, flawlessly executing moves as OTT and charming as the flailings of every middle-aged wedding guest ever. The two are obviously enjoying egging each other on, and having fun with the viral meme. (Meanwhile, lots of young people won’t even let their moms post pictures of them online.)

Then again, Heidi and Leni seem to be closer than most moms and their young-adult daughters. For example, back in August Leni posted a shot of them in an ornate bed together, when they were in Venice shooting an ad campaign for Intimissimi cashmere.

Heidi Klum sings with Leni Klum: Halloween 2025
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween

In October, the two posed at the annual Klum Halloween party in which Heidi brought down the house…or maybe more appropriately, turned us all to stone…by dressing up like Medusa. For Halloween, Leni painted her body in rainbow stripes to appear as character Camilla Cream from the children’s book A Bad Case of the Stripes by David Bannon, published in 1998.

Heidi Kleum sings with Leni Klum: red carpet appearance
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GLAMOUR Germany

Even when there’s a relatively staid red carpet appearance, Heidi knows how to pep it up—like when she goofed around kicking and mugging with her daughter on November 15 at the Glamour Women of the Year awards. And lest you think that Heidi, a mom of four, is giving all her love to Leni, that’s not the case—while Leni is the oldest, there’s lots of love and fun to go around, such as when all the kids showed up in September at HeidiFest in Munich, or when Heidi posted sweet Instagram birthday wishes to her younger children. Notes taken, and consider us all schooled in playful, loving parenting.

