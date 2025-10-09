Heidi Klum's Recent Throwbacks Are Sweet—But Her Daughter Lou Steals the Spotlight

Heidi Klum has been doing a lot of celebrating this fall—and doing it very fashionably. From her festive Heidifest in Munich, where she rocked traditional wardrobe looks, to serving up fierce fits on Project Runway and prepping for what’s sure to be a jaw-dropping Halloween party (and costume), she’s been one busy bee. But not too busy to take a moment to shout out her youngest child, Lou, on her birthday.

The German model, 52, took to social media on October 9 to celebrate her daughter and the post came with a carousel full of throwback photos. The lead photo was a selfie of the mother-daughter duo, followed by a sweet video of young Lou singing and more. One standout snap even showed Heidi with all four of her children—Leni, Johan, Henry and Lou—when they were little.