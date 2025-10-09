About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Heidi Klum's Recent Throwbacks Are Sweet—But Her Daughter Lou Steals the Spotlight

#hairgoals

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 9, 2025
6:16pm
HeidiKlum
Francois Durand/Getty Images

Heidi Klum has been doing a lot of celebrating this fall—and doing it very fashionably. From her festive Heidifest in Munich, where she rocked traditional wardrobe looks, to serving up fierce fits on Project Runway and prepping for what’s sure to be a jaw-dropping Halloween party (and costume), she’s been one busy bee. But not too busy to take a moment to shout out her youngest child, Lou, on her birthday.

The German model, 52, took to social media on October 9 to celebrate her daughter and the post came with a carousel full of throwback photos. The lead photo was a selfie of the mother-daughter duo, followed by a sweet video of young Lou singing and more. One standout snap even showed Heidi with all four of her children—Leni, Johan, Henry and Lou—when they were little.

While the pics were all adorable on their own, what really stole the spotlight was Lou. In every photo she’s rocking a full, gorgeous head of brown curly hair, complete with highlights in a few shots.

“Lou my beautiful sunshine,” Heidi captioned the post. “Happy 16th Birthday…I love you with my whole heart.”

Of course, Heidi is no stranger to celebrating her kids online. Back in September, her son Henry got the same birthday treatment for his 20th.

The model and entrepreneur shared a rare home video of him as a toddler, happily dancing around the living room. Henry is seen donning a golden crown while holding hands with another little girl (presumably his sister Leni) as they jump and twirl to a kid-friendly version of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”

The whole video is pure joy and yes, his curly hair was also on full display.

The post was captioned, “Happy 20th birthday, Henry! I love you soooo much.”

Happy birthday to the whole Klum crew.

Danielle Long

