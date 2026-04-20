Anne Hathaway has been booked and busy promoting a slate of upcoming films. While everyone's eyes are locked and loaded on The Devil Wears Prada 2, out May 1, the former Princess of Genovia has also been out supporting Mother Mary, which premiered Friday, April 17. During an appearance at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the 43-year-old sported an all-black outfit and accessorized with a celebrity-approved handbag. Lucky for all of us who don't have the Runway fashion closet at our disposal, it's also under $100.
Anne Hathaway Was Spotted With This Celeb-Approved (and Under-$100) Handbag
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Hathaway stepped out in a black sweetheart mini dress, black sheer tights and a gold choker. She completed the look with JW Pei's Lucia bag, which comes in a dizzying 21 colors. The top-handle purse comes with a crossbody strap, allowing it to be worn casually. The star opted for the classic black iteration, but if you want to shake things up, I love that it comes in a woven version as well. The interior has slip and zippered pockets to organize your trinkets.
Hathaway is far from the first celeb to be spotted with the brand. Jenna Ortega toted the brand's Carmen bag to Sundance, while Selena Gomez carried the Gabbi to the 2024 Golden Globes.
Mother Mary stars Hathaway as a pop star experiencing an artistic and personal crisis. Determined to make a comeback, she plans a splashy tour. As the launch date approaches, however, she becomes unhappy with the dress chosen for the headlining performance and seeks out a former friend, Sam, to create a new outfit. Sam, now a renowned costume designer, and Mary were once friends before Mary's ascent to fame. Now, Sam is out for vengeance as the two women's private and public personas collide.