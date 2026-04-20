Anne Hathaway Was Spotted With This Celeb-Approved (and Under-$100) Handbag

Hathaway is far from the first celeb to be spotted with the brand. Jenna Ortega toted the brand's Carmen bag to Sundance, while Selena Gomez carried the Gabbi to the 2024 Golden Globes.

Mother Mary stars Hathaway as a pop star experiencing an artistic and personal crisis. Determined to make a comeback, she plans a splashy tour. As the launch date approaches, however, she becomes unhappy with the dress chosen for the headlining performance and seeks out a former friend, Sam, to create a new outfit. Sam, now a renowned costume designer, and Mary were once friends before Mary's ascent to fame. Now, Sam is out for vengeance as the two women's private and public personas collide.