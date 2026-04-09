Meryl Streep Gets Surprisingly Candid with Anna Wintour and Greta Gerwig in New Interview

While it's always been compulsory to see some risqué looks on the red carpet, naked dressing is now totally mainstream (when it was once seen as daring), and, as PureWow Fashion and Beauty Director-at-Large, Deena Campbell, has noticed, Gen Z women are also doing away with pants.

Streep's comments also feel especially important right now, three years after Ozempic became mainstream and the body positivity movement all but crumbled. As an entertainment writer, I've covered my fair share of awards shows. One thing that I couldn't help thinking was how...small all the women seemed to be this year. It's a hotly debated topic in more than one Reddit thread, and even stylists are speaking out about this trend towards rail thinness in young and older actresses alike.

For their part, Streep and her co-star, Anne Hathaway, did their best to ensure that the models cast in the sequel film were not "so skeletal" after being alarmed seeing the models at Milan Fashion Week. Streep recalled that she was "struck by how not only beautiful and young—everyone seems young to me—but alarmingly thin the models were."

She may play the Devil, but in this case, maybe that's a good thing.