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These 3 Celebs Just Won the Week…

Céline and Zendaya and Mariska (Oh My!)

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Apr 1, 2026
1:15pm
mariska hargitay won the week
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Three very famous women just won the week in a big way—and for once, Taylor Swift isn’t one of them (even though she did show off some major PDA last week).

I’m talking about three ladies who are instantly identifiable by their first names: Céline, Zendaya and Mariska. Here, why the week fully belongs to these stellar stars.

celine dion won the week
Jackie Brown/Shutterstock

Céline

Céline Dion broke the internet this week with her emotional career announcement: Four years after her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis, she’s returning to the stage. The “My Heart Will Go On” singer posted a video on Instagram where she said, “I want to let you know that I'm doing great. Managing my health, feeling good. I'm singing again, even doing a little bit of dancing...But I have to tell you something very important…”

“I'm getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again, in Paris. I'm so happy. I'm so ready to do this. I'm feeling good. I'm strong; I'm feeling excited.”

She’ll be performing in concert for only 10 shows this coming September and October in Paris. If you thought it was tough to get Taylor tickets, just wait for this upcoming Céline engagement.

zendaya won the week
Maria Laura Antonelli/AGF via ZUMA Press/Shutterstock

Zendaya

The second name on everybody’s lips? Zendaya. She’s perhaps the busiest actress in Hollywood (after Nicole Kidman, of course).

Her new anti-romcom The Drama, costarring Robert Pattinson, hits theaters this week and is already generating big buzz. But she's also got a ton of other projects headed our way imminently: Euphoria season threeThe OdysseySpider-Man: Brand New DayDune: Part ThreeShrek 5...

And all of that is just on screen. Off-screen, the star has sparked huge “she secretly got married” rumors, turned heads in a Vivienne Westwood rewear and managed to get us talking about her footwear. Busy, busy.

mariska hargitay won the week
Starbuck/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Mariska

And finally, there’s everyone’s favorite detective-turned-captain, Mariska Hargitay. In a major flex, Hargitay was announced as the Broadway replacement to the one-and-only Daniel Radcliffe (aka Harry Potter).

Radcliffe is currently starring in Every Brilliant Thing on the Great White Way (the 85-minute play everyone in New York is talking about). Naturally, the show has been selling like gangbusters and receiving rave reviews. And when Radcliffe ends his run in May, Mariska will be taking over for him.

Hargitay gushed about her new role (which happens to be her Broadway debut) in a statement, saying, “I read Every Brilliant Thing and cried, rejoiced, laughed, cried some more, and loved it so much.” 

Consider me sold. Looks like I’ll have to fight to get Céline tickets and Mariska tickets now…

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Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
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