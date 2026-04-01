These 3 Celebs Just Won the Week…

And finally, there’s everyone’s favorite detective-turned-captain, Mariska Hargitay. In a major flex, Hargitay was announced as the Broadway replacement to the one-and-only Daniel Radcliffe (aka Harry Potter).
Radcliffe is currently starring in Every Brilliant Thing on the Great White Way (the 85-minute play everyone in New York is talking about). Naturally, the show has been selling like gangbusters and receiving rave reviews. And when Radcliffe ends his run in May, Mariska will be taking over for him.
Hargitay gushed about her new role (which happens to be her Broadway debut) in a statement, saying, “I read Every Brilliant Thing and cried, rejoiced, laughed, cried some more, and loved it so much.”
Consider me sold. Looks like I’ll have to fight to get Céline tickets and Mariska tickets now…
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