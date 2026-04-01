These 3 Celebs Just Won the Week…

Céline Dion broke the internet this week with her emotional career announcement: Four years after her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis, she’s returning to the stage. The “My Heart Will Go On” singer posted a video on Instagram where she said, “I want to let you know that I'm doing great. Managing my health, feeling good. I'm singing again, even doing a little bit of dancing...But I have to tell you something very important…”

“I'm getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again, in Paris. I'm so happy. I'm so ready to do this. I'm feeling good. I'm strong; I'm feeling excited.”

She’ll be performing in concert for only 10 shows this coming September and October in Paris. If you thought it was tough to get Taylor tickets, just wait for this upcoming Céline engagement.