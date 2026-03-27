Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Flaunt Major PDA at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

The really sweet moment came after Swift was announced as the recipient for the Artist of the Year Award, with none other than Olympic champion Alysa Liu presenting. First, the songwriter bashfully grabbed her fiancé's arm and blushed after Liu cheekily credited Swift's music and narration for the Blade Angels as the reason for Team U.S.A.'s win. Then, when Liu announced the Artist of the Year award—Swift's seventh win of the night—she and Kelce sealed the news with a kiss before Swift made her way to the stage. And, of course, her engagement ring was on rull display for the cameras.