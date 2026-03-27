The closest thing America presently has to a royal couple is probably Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Ahead of the pair's impending summer nuptials, the biggest pop star on earth has been uncharacteristically quiet on the music front. (Though it wouldn't be beyond me to expect a three-album drop following her walk to the altar.) For now, the couple has been enjoying supporting each other—most recently, as the pair attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where Swift was a dominant winner of the evening. Throughout the event, Swift and Kelce could be seen sharing cute little PDA moments that had me sighing, Awww.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Flaunt Major PDA at the iHeartRadio Music Awards
It's a love story
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The lovers rolled up to the venue holding hands, fingers interlocked. Swift donned a custom Wiederhoeft corset minidress in mint green with Western fringe details (similar here, $60). She paired it with coordinating Jimmy Choo satin strappy sandals (similar here, $48). Throughout the night, the pair could be seen dancing along to other artists' music and leaning on each other happily.
The really sweet moment came after Swift was announced as the recipient for the Artist of the Year Award, with none other than Olympic champion Alysa Liu presenting. First, the songwriter bashfully grabbed her fiancé's arm and blushed after Liu cheekily credited Swift's music and narration for the Blade Angels as the reason for Team U.S.A.'s win. Then, when Liu announced the Artist of the Year award—Swift's seventh win of the night—she and Kelce sealed the news with a kiss before Swift made her way to the stage. And, of course, her engagement ring was on rull display for the cameras.