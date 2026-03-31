Zendaya's Unexpected (and Comfortable) Shoe Choice Had My Jaw on the Floor

Zendaya is a fashion icon, and as an entertainment writer, I can attest that she method dresses like no other. I mean, all her looks from the Challengers press tour still live rent-free in my mind. I could never pull off stilettos that simultaneously impaled tennis balls and make it look sane; Zendaya made it look like just another day in the office. But while the fashion looks fun, if I've gleaned anything from reading and watching one-too-many celebrity interviews, it's that you may look like a million dollars, but everything is uncomfortable. Including the shoes. Don't get me started on the shoes. So when I spotted this fashion queen on the streets of Los Angeles rocking a shoe popular with chefs and nurses, I did a double take. Then immediately thought, "I can get on board with that."

The actress was recently photographed out with her brother in Beverly Hills in a white pleated maxi skirt (similar here, $39) and black long-sleeve (similar here, $65), carrying a Loewe Flamenco Clutch ($3,150). But the real surprise? Her shoes. Those are are Dansko's Professional Clogs ($145), which Zendaya casually paired with white ankle socks.