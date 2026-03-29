Zendaya Is Bringing Outfit Repeats Back—and I'm Here for It

That’s because Zendaya first wore the dress more than a decade ago, at her very first Academy Awards in 2015.

The choice was perfect for the bridal-inspired press tour she's been on. In The Drama, she plays one-half of an engaged couple whose relationship is tested when a major revelation disrupts their wedding plans. The vintage gown doubled as a clever nod to the classic wedding rhyme—something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue—serving as her “something old” moment on the carpet.

Her longtime stylist and close friend Law Roach even referenced the phrase in an Instagram caption alongside a post of Zendaya wearing the look.

Interestingly, the press tour is also loosely mirroring headlines from her personal life. As she promotes a film centered on an impending wedding, rumors have been swirling about her relationship with longtime partner Tom Holland.