Zendaya Is Bringing Outfit Repeats Back—and I'm Here for It

When it comes to fashion, there’s long been an unspoken rule: don’t rewear an outfit, especially if you’re a celebrity. But in recent years, stars like Tiffany Haddish and even royals like Kate Middleton have happily ignored that idea. Now, Zendaya is doing the same and making a strong case for why outfit repeats deserve more love.
The 29-year-old stepped out for the Los Angeles premiere of her new film The Drama earlier this month, delivering her usual red carpet wow moment. Leaning into the film’s bridal-inspired press tour theme, Zendaya wore an ivory Vivienne Westwood gown complete with a cinched corset and draped off-the-shoulder sleeves. It was elegant, on-theme and instantly memorable but also surprisingly familiar.