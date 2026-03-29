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Zendaya Is Bringing Outfit Repeats Back—and I'm Here for It

If she can do it, so can you

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Mar 29, 2026
2:00pm
Zendaya Repeat Outfit
Christopher Peterson

When it comes to fashion, there’s long been an unspoken rule: don’t rewear an outfit, especially if you’re a celebrity. But in recent years, stars like Tiffany Haddish and even royals like Kate Middleton have happily ignored that idea. Now, Zendaya is doing the same and making a strong case for why outfit repeats deserve more love.

The 29-year-old stepped out for the Los Angeles premiere of her new film The Drama earlier this month, delivering her usual red carpet wow moment. Leaning into the film’s bridal-inspired press tour theme, Zendaya wore an ivory Vivienne Westwood gown complete with a cinched corset and draped off-the-shoulder sleeves. It was elegant, on-theme and instantly memorable but also surprisingly familiar.

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Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

That’s because Zendaya first wore the dress more than a decade ago, at her very first Academy Awards in 2015.

The choice was perfect for the bridal-inspired press tour she's been on. In The Drama, she plays one-half of an engaged couple whose relationship is tested when a major revelation disrupts their wedding plans. The vintage gown doubled as a clever nod to the classic wedding rhyme—something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue—serving as her “something old” moment on the carpet.

Her longtime stylist and close friend Law Roach even referenced the phrase in an Instagram caption alongside a post of Zendaya wearing the look.

Interestingly, the press tour is also loosely mirroring headlines from her personal life. As she promotes a film centered on an impending wedding, rumors have been swirling about her relationship with longtime partner Tom Holland.

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SplashNews.com

"The wedding has already happened," Law told Access Hollywood at the 2026 Actor Awards. "You missed it." When the reporter followed up to clarify, asking, "Is that true?" Roach doubled down with a laugh, replying, "It's very true!"

Engagement speculation first picked up after the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, when Zendaya was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

As for her real-life relationship status, fans may have to wait a bit longer for confirmation. But on-screen, the answer unfolds soon.

The Drama hits theaters on April 3.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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