Tiffany Haddish Spills on 'Girls Trip 2’ (& It's Way Closer Than I Thought)

She's ready

By Danielle Long
Published Nov 5, 2025
9:20pm
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

It’s been almost a decade since the total laugh riot that was Girls Trip hit theaters, and ever since, the question on everyone's lips has been, "When are we getting the sequel?!" Well, good news, because it looks like the answer is soon, like, really soon.

Tiffany Haddish, who was the breakout star of the 2017 comedy, just dropped some major tea to Us Weekly. “We had a meeting last week,” the actress, 45, dished. “They were saying we [are] gonna start shooting probably next year.” And she didn't mean, like, 365 days from now. Filming could potentially kick off in just a matter of months, with Haddish telling the outlet they're actually aiming for spring 2026, specifically "before summer starts.”

“I think it’s gonna be great. I think it’s going to be so much fun. Me and the girls were all talking. It was so funny, it was so good,” she added.

Tiffany starred alongside the incredible Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah in Girl's Trip, which followed a group of four friends seeking to reconnect on a wild getaway to New Orleans for the Essence Music Festival.

And just in case you need a quick reminder of the comedian's humor, let's flash back to her guest-hosting stint on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in August. During her opening monologue, she took the opportunity to finally clear up a particularly wild rumor that was floating around—that she and Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee had secretly had a baby together.

“There is a personal matter I feel must be addressed,” she said. “Two weeks ago, I put something on the Instagram that made everyone go a little crazy.”

“So just to be clear,” Haddish clarified, “I did not have a baby. But I am open to it. Wide open to it.” She hilariously followed that up with a very on-brand list of her dream baby daddies, starting with Tom Cruise.

“No mission is too impossible for me,” she quipped.

Then came Jason Momoa, who earned a cheeky nod, “Aquaman can come swim in these waters.” And finally, Brad Pitt, with Haddish teasing, “He can press any of my Benjamin Buttons anytime.”

Also making her list? Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, broadcaster Melvin Robert, Jimmy Kimmel Live! producer Ken Crosby, actor Pedro Pascal, and Marcus Winfield from Netflix's Running Point (who is played by Tody Sandeman). Now that's a line-up.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
