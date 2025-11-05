Tiffany Haddish Spills on 'Girls Trip 2’ (& It's Way Closer Than I Thought)

It’s been almost a decade since the total laugh riot that was Girls Trip hit theaters, and ever since, the question on everyone's lips has been, "When are we getting the sequel?!" Well, good news, because it looks like the answer is soon, like, really soon.

Tiffany Haddish, who was the breakout star of the 2017 comedy, just dropped some major tea to Us Weekly. “We had a meeting last week,” the actress, 45, dished. “They were saying we [are] gonna start shooting probably next year.” And she didn't mean, like, 365 days from now. Filming could potentially kick off in just a matter of months, with Haddish telling the outlet they're actually aiming for spring 2026, specifically "before summer starts.”

“I think it’s gonna be great. I think it’s going to be so much fun. Me and the girls were all talking. It was so funny, it was so good,” she added.