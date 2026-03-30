Legendary Canadian songstress Céline Dion is making a return to the stage. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer, who celebrates her 58th birthday today, has made a coinciding Instagram post announcing a major career comeback after being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022.
Céline Dion Makes Emotional Career Announcement—and Fans Are Rightfully Freaking Out
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Ahead of the announcement, the Canadian artist changed her profile picture. The updated headshot showed her in clean studio lighting, hair in a slicked-back bun, wearing a billowing top that exposed her shoulders. Then came the announcement.
"I want to let you know that I'm doing great. Managing my health, feeling good. I'm singing again, even doing a little bit of dancing...But I have to tell you something very important," Dion said, addressing her fans. "Over these last few years, every day that's come by—I've felt your prayers and support. Your kindness and love. Even in my most difficult times, you were there for me. You've helped me in ways that I can't even describe. I'm truly so fortunate to have your support. I've missed you so much. And that brings me back to my birthday, actually. This year, I'm getting the best gift of my life. I'm getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again, in Paris. I'm so happy. I'm so ready to do this. I'm feeling good. I'm strong; I'm feeling excited."
Dion will be performing just ten shows starting in September. Per Deadline, Dion will perform two concerts a week at the La Défense Arena starting September 12, with the last performance on October 14. This is a starkly trim schedule compared to the Courage World Tour, which was originally scheduled for 52 dates across Europe and North America. One thing's for sure, though—I'm glad the queen is back.
The announcement comes on the heels of a week of frenzy in Paris, where some of the singer's best-known songs (including "Pour Que Tu M'Aimes Encore," "My Heart Will Go On" and "Power of Love") have been plastered around town. There was also a clandestine overnight test run on the Eiffel Tower, which lit up with the words "Céline Dion, Paris, Je Suis Prête." ("Céline Dion, Paris, I'm Ready.")
Presale starts April 7. If I were you, I'd set my alarm—the Courage World Tour sold out in 90 minutes.