Céline Dion Makes Emotional Career Announcement—and Fans Are Rightfully Freaking Out

Ahead of the announcement, the Canadian artist changed her profile picture. The updated headshot showed her in clean studio lighting, hair in a slicked-back bun, wearing a billowing top that exposed her shoulders. Then came the announcement.

"I want to let you know that I'm doing great. Managing my health, feeling good. I'm singing again, even doing a little bit of dancing...But I have to tell you something very important," Dion said, addressing her fans. "Over these last few years, every day that's come by—I've felt your prayers and support. Your kindness and love. Even in my most difficult times, you were there for me. You've helped me in ways that I can't even describe. I'm truly so fortunate to have your support. I've missed you so much. And that brings me back to my birthday, actually. This year, I'm getting the best gift of my life. I'm getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again, in Paris. I'm so happy. I'm so ready to do this. I'm feeling good. I'm strong; I'm feeling excited."