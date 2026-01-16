About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Céline Dion Reveals What’s in Her Bag—and One Item Seriously Surprised Me (No, Not the Dog Food)

I would have never guessed

By Danielle Long
Published Jan 16, 2026
3:24pm
What’s in your bag? Maybe the usual essentials like chapstick, a pen, keys, headphones and wallet. Or maybe a few items that leave the average person a bit puzzled. In Céline Dion’s case, it's definitely more of the latter.

The icon, 57, recently hopped on the popular trend of revealing what’s in her bag and the result was equal parts relatable and hilariously ridiculous. The video kicks off with her pulling out a fan from her tote.

"I live in Vegas so it's hot," she explains. Next, she pulls out dog food (which might seem odd to some, but kinda makes sense since she has a small pup in tow), followed by Mentos, hand sanitizer and hand cream. She also whipped out a microphone.

"Just in case something happens, people ask me to sing 'Happy Birthday,' I’m ready," she explains. The powerhouse singer also whipped out her own VIP badge then goes on to describe how, sometimes, people in public stores question whether it’s really her. And that’s when things take a turn.

"They don’t believe it’s me, so I take my old phone… I’m calling 9-1-1 and I’m asking for help," she says, while pulling out a literal old-school white rotary phone. Of course, this was clearly for comedic effect—I can’t imagine she actually carries a rotary phone. I mean, where would she even hook it up?

That head-scratcher aside, the video is a fun watch. Who knew Céline Dion was this funny? Also, a proper shoutout to her hand cream, which she calls “her favorite.” It’s Byredo Blanche and one ounce will set you back a cool $50.

On social media, Céline captioned the post, "Let’s just say…I’ve been known to carry a little more than just the essentials! Now tell me…what’s in YOUR bag?"

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
