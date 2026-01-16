Céline Dion Reveals What’s in Her Bag—and One Item Seriously Surprised Me (No, Not the Dog Food)

What’s in your bag? Maybe the usual essentials like chapstick, a pen, keys, headphones and wallet. Or maybe a few items that leave the average person a bit puzzled. In Céline Dion’s case, it's definitely more of the latter.

The icon, 57, recently hopped on the popular trend of revealing what’s in her bag and the result was equal parts relatable and hilariously ridiculous. The video kicks off with her pulling out a fan from her tote.

"I live in Vegas so it's hot," she explains. Next, she pulls out dog food (which might seem odd to some, but kinda makes sense since she has a small pup in tow), followed by Mentos, hand sanitizer and hand cream. She also whipped out a microphone.