Céline Dion and Her Sons Step Out in Las Vegas

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer was seen in the crowd, clearly enjoying herself, People reported. Photos obtained by the outlet show her in an all-black ensemble which included a black turtleneck and a stylish hat. She was also clapping along and even pumping her fists in the air as McCartney performed.

Given Dion’s health journey, this rare public outing made headlines for good reason. In 2022, the singer revealed she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological and autoimmune disorder that has understandably kept her out of the spotlight.

Though we don’t see her out and about often, Céline does share sweet updates with fans when she can—usually around meaningful moments or milestones.

Earlier this year, she posted a touching tribute to René on Instagram to mark the anniversary of his passing.