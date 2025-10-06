About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Céline Dion and Her Sons Step Out in Las Vegas

It's a family affair

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 6, 2025
3:36pm
Celine Dion
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

It’s always a little thrill when celebs give us a peek into their family lives. Some, like Chrissy Teigen, are basically pro-level momfluencers at this point, constantly sharing adorable snapshots of the little ones. Others, like Mindy Kaling or Reese Witherspoon, prefer to keep things a bit more low-key, dropping photos here and there when they feel like it. And then there’s Céline Dion, who definitely falls into the rare sighting category. But over the weekend, eagle-eyed fans caught a glimpse of the legendary singer with all of her children.

Dion, 57, was spotted attending Paul McCartney’s concert in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 4. The show, part of McCartney’s Got Back tour, was held at Allegiant Stadium and the Canadian singer showed up with her three sons in tow—her eldest son René-Charles, 24, along with her 14-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy, who she shared with her late husband René Angélil, who passed away from throat cancer in 2016.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer was seen in the crowd, clearly enjoying herself, People reported. Photos obtained by the outlet show her in an all-black ensemble which included a black turtleneck and a stylish hat. She was also clapping along and even pumping her fists in the air as McCartney performed.

Given Dion’s health journey, this rare public outing made headlines for good reason. In 2022, the singer revealed she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological and autoimmune disorder that has understandably kept her out of the spotlight.

Though we don’t see her out and about often, Céline does share sweet updates with fans when she can—usually around meaningful moments or milestones.

Earlier this year, she posted a touching tribute to René on Instagram to mark the anniversary of his passing.

The photo she shared showed her with her sons snuggled together on an outdoor couch. All four were dressed in cozy cream-toned outfits, and the background featured festive red bows on the trees, hinting that the photo was likely taken around the holidays.

In the caption, Dion wrote, "René, we can’t believe you’ve been gone nine years already. Not a day goes by that we don’t feel your presence, RC, Eddy, Nelson and I."

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Céline Dion Makes a Daring Style Statement in Deep Plunge Lace Jumpsuit

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe