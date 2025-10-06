Céline Dion and Her Sons Step Out in Las Vegas

It’s always a little thrill when celebs give us a peek into their family lives. Some, like Chrissy Teigen, are basically pro-level momfluencers at this point, constantly sharing adorable snapshots of the little ones. Others, like Mindy Kaling or Reese Witherspoon, prefer to keep things a bit more low-key, dropping photos here and there when they feel like it. And then there’s Céline Dion, who definitely falls into the rare sighting category. But over the weekend, eagle-eyed fans caught a glimpse of the legendary singer with all of her children.
Dion, 57, was spotted attending Paul McCartney’s concert in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 4. The show, part of McCartney’s Got Back tour, was held at Allegiant Stadium and the Canadian singer showed up with her three sons in tow—her eldest son René-Charles, 24, along with her 14-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy, who she shared with her late husband René Angélil, who passed away from throat cancer in 2016.