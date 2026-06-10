Meghan Markle Shares Quiet PDA Moment with Prince Harry in Intimate Photo

The very last photo in the Duchess's carousel is a 2017 throwback. The black-and-white image shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sitting on pier, cloud-streaked skies above them. Meghan has her arm around Prince Harry's shoulder; her head resting in the crook of his neck. The Prince is wearing jarringly casual clothing, a backwards baseball cap atop his head to go along with his T-shirt and shorts.

Photos three and six show their two children. In the third photo, Prince Archie runs in a large field alongside his father, who is rolling a gargantuan soccer ball. Princess Lili appears in photo six, wearing an illustrated T-shirt that reads " B is for Beyoncé."