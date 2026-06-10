Less than a week after dropping celebratory photos in honor of Princess Lilibet's 5th birthday, Meghan Markle, who is often sporadic on Instagram, shared a curated spread of new images that she captioned "Springing into summer." The Duchess of Sussex's camera roll was on-brand, featuring fresh produce from her garden, the makings of a spectacular charcuterie board, lazy days harvesting flowers under the sun and baby birds. But buried beneath the delightful trove of farm images was a quiet PDA moment with Prince Harry—and some fun snaps of their kids.
Meghan Markle Shares Quiet PDA Moment with Prince Harry in Intimate Photo
And shared some new snaps of her kids
The very last photo in the Duchess's carousel is a 2017 throwback. The black-and-white image shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sitting on pier, cloud-streaked skies above them. Meghan has her arm around Prince Harry's shoulder; her head resting in the crook of his neck. The Prince is wearing jarringly casual clothing, a backwards baseball cap atop his head to go along with his T-shirt and shorts.
Photos three and six show their two children. In the third photo, Prince Archie runs in a large field alongside his father, who is rolling a gargantuan soccer ball. Princess Lili appears in photo six, wearing an illustrated T-shirt that reads " B is for Beyoncé."
Meghan's last post featuring both kids was a Mother's Day/birthday celebration. The family of four can be seen tromping through Disneyland, sporting Mickey ears, alongside the Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland. Princess Lili wore her mom's favorite shoe brand, Rothy's, as she enthusiastically hugged all the Disney princesses.
Can't wait to see how the kids spend their summer vacation.