Meghan Markle Shares Rare Throwback Photo of Prince Archie for His 7th Birthday

"7 years later…happy birthday to our sweet boy," Meghan wrote in the caption.

The photo shows a then-newborn Prince Archie fast asleep and curled up on Prince Harry's chest, snuggled under a blanket. Prince Archie was born in 2019, a little less than a year before his parents' departure from the UK to Los Angeles. At the time, the couple was living at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Meghan included a second photo in her birthday tribute, taken, presumably, within the last year. In it, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet (4) scamper across a marshy plain under a bright blue sky, mountains rising in the distance.