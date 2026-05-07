Following on the heels of his cousins Princess Charlotte (11 on May 2) and Prince Louis (8 on April 23), Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor—son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—celebrated his birthday yesterday, May 6. To mark the occasion, Meghan shared a rare throwback photo of the newly-minted 7-year-old with his father, offering a previously unseen glimpse in to the couple's early days as a family of three.
Meghan Markle Shares Rare Throwback Photo of Prince Archie for His 7th Birthday
So cute!
"7 years later…happy birthday to our sweet boy," Meghan wrote in the caption.
The photo shows a then-newborn Prince Archie fast asleep and curled up on Prince Harry's chest, snuggled under a blanket. Prince Archie was born in 2019, a little less than a year before his parents' departure from the UK to Los Angeles. At the time, the couple was living at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.
Meghan included a second photo in her birthday tribute, taken, presumably, within the last year. In it, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet (4) scamper across a marshy plain under a bright blue sky, mountains rising in the distance.
The last time Prince Archie appeared on his mother's Instagram account was back in early April, when the Duchess of Sussex shared a video of her son and husband speeding down a snowy mountain on their skis. The elementary schooler proved to be quite the little sportsman, taking after his grandmother, Princess Diana, who loved skiing and regularly took Prince William and Prince Harry to the quiet town of Lech, Austria, where the three spent the Easter school holidays.
Happy birthday, Prince Archie. Here's to more adventures for year 7.