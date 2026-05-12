While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex keep their two children out of the limelight, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet make occasional cameos on their mother's Instagram account, faces obscured. Such was the case when Meghan Markle shared a handful of photos from the Happiest Place on Earth, which the family visited alongside Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland.
Meghan Markle Shares New Photos of Her Kids at Disneyland—and Princess Lili Is Her Mom's Fashionable Mini-Me
I recognize those shoes...
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.
Per People, the family made the trek from Montecito to Anaheim for the kids' joint birthday celebration. Prince Archie turned 7 on May 6; his sister turns 5 on June 4. The outing is becoming something of a tradition, as the Sussexes had a Disney day last year for Princess Lili's 4th birthday, too.
The Duchess of Sussex kept things California casual in a white button down, jeans and loafers, while her daughter seemed to take a page from her fashion playbook. The 4-year-old can be seen in a floral-print dress and Rothy's Mary Janes. Her mother is a longtime fan of the brand, having first worn a pair of The Point flats ($155) during a tour of Australia in 2019. It appears that the style Princess Lili is wearing is The Kids Mary Jane in Ballerina Pink ($55).
The kids had a great time—in particular, Princess Lili can be seen hugging many a Disney princess and adorably hiding behind Prince Harry when the family ran into a Storm Trooper. Meghan's mom also had some fun meeting Mickey Mouse in a video posted to her daughter's Instagram Stories. Mickey can be seen getting down on his knees and giving Ragland's hands a kiss as her daughter chuckles in the background. Looks like it was a successful birthday/extended Mother's Day outing for all.