Meghan Markle Shares New Photos of Her Kids at Disneyland—and Princess Lili Is Her Mom's Fashionable Mini-Me

Per People, the family made the trek from Montecito to Anaheim for the kids' joint birthday celebration. Prince Archie turned 7 on May 6; his sister turns 5 on June 4. The outing is becoming something of a tradition, as the Sussexes had a Disney day last year for Princess Lili's 4th birthday, too.

The Duchess of Sussex kept things California casual in a white button down, jeans and loafers, while her daughter seemed to take a page from her fashion playbook. The 4-year-old can be seen in a floral-print dress and Rothy's Mary Janes. Her mother is a longtime fan of the brand, having first worn a pair of The Point flats ($155) during a tour of Australia in 2019. It appears that the style Princess Lili is wearing is The Kids Mary Jane in Ballerina Pink ($55).