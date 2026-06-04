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Meghan Markle Shares Gorgeous Photo of Princess Lilibet Standing Alone in a Garden

Happy birthday, Lili!

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Jun 4, 2026
12:32pm
princess lilibet birthday photo meghan markle
SplashNews.com

It seems like just yesterday that Princess Lilibet arrived, on June 4, 2021. The young member of the British royal family, who is seventh in line to the throne, was given the name Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, a moniker that honored both Queen Elizabeth (who was nicknamed Lilibet) and Princess Diana. But today, Princess Lilibet celebrates a special occasion—one that surely has us all asking where the time has gone.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's only daughter turns five today. And to honor the occasion, Markle shared two special photos of the princess—one where she is being held by her father and the other where she stands alone in a garden.

Markle captioned the post, "Our dream girl. Happy 5th birthday, Lili." She added a white heart emoji for good measure.

The first picture is a sweet one, as the young princess faces away from the camera (something that followers have become accustomed to by now when it comes to pics of Lili and her brother Archie). Markle and the prince are all smiles in the adorable family moment.

But the second picture is perhaps the more striking of the two. We get a good look at Lilibet (who has grown quite a bit) and her long red hair as she reaches out and touches a flower. In both photos, she appears to be barefoot, an endearing touch to be sure.

Last year, for Lilibet's fourth birthday, Markle posted two black-and-white photos to Instagram. The first pic features mother and daughter on a boat, and the second appears to have been taken moments after Lilibet's birth.

The caption read, ""Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives - and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!"

Sending the young princess lots of love on her birthday.

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Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
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