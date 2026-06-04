Meghan Markle Shares Gorgeous Photo of Princess Lilibet Standing Alone in a Garden

It seems like just yesterday that Princess Lilibet arrived, on June 4, 2021. The young member of the British royal family, who is seventh in line to the throne, was given the name Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, a moniker that honored both Queen Elizabeth (who was nicknamed Lilibet) and Princess Diana. But today, Princess Lilibet celebrates a special occasion—one that surely has us all asking where the time has gone.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's only daughter turns five today. And to honor the occasion, Markle shared two special photos of the princess—one where she is being held by her father and the other where she stands alone in a garden.