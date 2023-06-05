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Here’s How the New Royal Baby Will Affect the British Line of Succession

how Princess Eugenie's daughter shakes things up

Author image: greta
By Greta Heggeness
Updated Aug 5, 2026
3:40pm
Additional reporting by
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Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Changes are afoot for the British royal family. First, there was Queen Elizabeth’s tragic passing. Then, King Charles gave his brother, Prince Edward, a massive new title. In January 2025, Princess Beatrice welcomed her second child, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. And now, in August 2026, Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie has given birth to her third child and only daughter with husband Jack Brooksbank.

So, how will this newest addition to the royal fam impact the line of succession? Well, there will be a little bit of shuffling toward the end of the line.

I'll admit, it can be a bit tricky to keep track of this ever-shifting set-up, which is why we've created a full breakdown of which royals are next in line. From Prince William to Zara Tindall, keep reading for all the details on the British line of succession.

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King Charles

Better known as Princess Diana’s former husband and father to Princes William and Harry, King Charles has taken over the British throne as Queen Elizabeth II’s firstborn. The queen named him the official successor in April 2018.

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1. Prince William

As King Charles’s oldest son, Prince William snagged the first spot in the long line of heirs to the royal throne.

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2. Prince George

He has been getting taller, and the power Prince George wields as second in line to the throne is no joke.

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3. Princess Charlotte

At 11 years old, Princess Char is King Charles’s third successor.

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4. Prince Louis

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s youngest child is fourth in line to the throne, right behind his brother and sister.

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5. Prince Harry

He may have 33 years on Prince Louis, but age does not equate with privilege in this case. Because Prince William is King Charles’s eldest son, his progeny comes before Uncle Harry in the chain of royal command.

6. Prince Archie

Archie is sixth in line to the throne. He currently resides at his parent’s $14.65 million home in the wealthy Santa Barbara neighborhood of Montecito.

7. Princess Lilibet

Lilibet is now seventh in line to the British throne. (Casual.)

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8. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

As the second eldest son of Her Majesty and Prince Philip, Andrew sits comfortably in the eighth spot in line.

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Max Mumby/ Getty Images

9. Princess Beatrice Of York

Princess Bea’s claim to fame isn’t just that she’s ninth in line to the throne as Prince Andrew’s oldest daughter. She also reigns supreme as queen of the fascinator game.

10. Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi

In 2021, Princess Beatrice and her husband welcomed their first child, Sienna, who bumped Aunt Princess Eugenie down one spot.

11. Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi

On January 22, 2025, Sienna became a big sister to Athena, who was born weighing 4 pounds, 5 ounces at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

"We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week," her father wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. "She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her."

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Martin Dokoupil/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

12. Princess Eugenie

Although she comes three spots after her big sister, Beatrice, in the line of succession, Princess Eugenie’s stunning wedding proves she’s totally up for the spoils of queendom.

13. August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

August’s arrival solidified his position in the British line of succession, right below his mom.

14. Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank

A little over two years after big brother “Augie” was born, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed another boy, named Ernest. His arrival put him in the 14th slot, moving Prince Edward down.

15. Baby Girl Brooksbank

In early August 2026, the royal fam gained a new member. The yet-to-be-named-publicly addition weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces, and was formally welcomed by King Charles and Queen Camilla via an announcement on the monarchs' Instagram account.

"Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family were delighted to be informed of the news," the caption read.

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16. Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh

As Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s youngest son, Prince Edward holds the 16th position in line to the throne.

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17. James, Earl of Wessex

In the 17th spot on the list of royal heirs is Prince Edward’s son, the newly-named Earl of Wessex. You’ve got some big shoes to fill, kid.

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18. Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor

She’s the older daughter of Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward, making her Queen Elizabeth’s youngest granddaughter.

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19. The Princess Royal

Princess Anne is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. She’s held the same royal title since 1987. NBD.

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20. Peter Phillips

Not only is he Princess Anne’s eldest child, but he’s also Queen Elizabeth’s oldest grandchild.

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Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

21. Savannah Phillips

You probably remember her as the troublemaker who pushed her cousin, Prince George, down a grassy hill back in 2018.

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22. Isla Phillips

Meet Savannah’s little sister, Isla. She’s the second daughter of Peter Phillips and his wife, Autumn.

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23. Zara Tindall

Finally, there’s Princess Anne’s only daughter. She married Mike Tindall back in 2011, and they now share three children together: Mia, Lena, and Lucas.

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greta

Greta Heggeness

Senior Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes and edits news and entertainment content
  • Specializes in breaking celebrity news, royal family coverage and TV show and movie recommendations
  • Has 9 years experience in entertainment coverage
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Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
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