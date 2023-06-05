Here’s How the New Royal Baby Will Affect the British Line of Succession

Changes are afoot for the British royal family. First, there was Queen Elizabeth’s tragic passing. Then, King Charles gave his brother, Prince Edward, a massive new title. In January 2025, Princess Beatrice welcomed her second child, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. And now, in August 2026, Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie has given birth to her third child and only daughter with husband Jack Brooksbank.

So, how will this newest addition to the royal fam impact the line of succession? Well, there will be a little bit of shuffling toward the end of the line.

I'll admit, it can be a bit tricky to keep track of this ever-shifting set-up, which is why we've created a full breakdown of which royals are next in line. From Prince William to Zara Tindall, keep reading for all the details on the British line of succession.