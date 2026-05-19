Meghan Markle Posts Wedding Pics After Delivering Powerful and Emotional Speech

The couple wed in 2018 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. The bride wore a Clare Waight Keller gown with a dramatic veil. Queen Elizabeth II hosted a lunch reception for 600 guests; the couple then followed up with a more intimate reception at Frogmore Cottage for 200 later in the evening. Meghan even broke royal protocol to give a speech.

“I appreciate, respect, and honor you, my treasure, for the family we will create. And our love story that will last forever," she said, per InStyle. “So I ask you to raise a glass to the astounding assurance that now life begins, and the everlasting knowing that, above all, love wins.”