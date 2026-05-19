The Duchess of Sussex has had a whirlwind month. She started by celebrating Prince Archie's birthday on May 6 with adorable throwback photos of the newborn sleeping on Prince Harry's chest. Then, she released new content for her lifestyle brand, As Ever, highlighting the jam collection. Mother's Day weekend was spent at the Magic Kingdom alongside her own mom, while Princess Lilibet looked like her mom's mini-me. This past weekend saw Meghan in Geneva ahead of the 79th World Health Assembly, and today she celebrates her eighth wedding anniversary.
Meghan Markle Posts Wedding Pics After Delivering Powerful and Emotional Speech
A little TBT
"Eight years ago today..." she captioned two separate carousel posts with photos by the couple's photographer, Chris Allerton. One was filled with BTS moments from the wedding and reception, including a cameo by Sir Elton John and tender moments with family members. The second showed Prince Harry and Meghan tearing it up on the dance floor.
The couple wed in 2018 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. The bride wore a Clare Waight Keller gown with a dramatic veil. Queen Elizabeth II hosted a lunch reception for 600 guests; the couple then followed up with a more intimate reception at Frogmore Cottage for 200 later in the evening. Meghan even broke royal protocol to give a speech.
“I appreciate, respect, and honor you, my treasure, for the family we will create. And our love story that will last forever," she said, per InStyle. “So I ask you to raise a glass to the astounding assurance that now life begins, and the everlasting knowing that, above all, love wins.”
Just two days prior to sharing these posts on social media, the Duchess was marking a much more somber event. She had traveled to Switzerland to open the Lost Screen Memorial in Geneva, which commemorates 50 children who lost their lives after being exposed to dangerous content on the internet that led them to self-harm.
"This is not simply a technology issue. It is a public health issue," Meghan remarked in a powerful speech. "Each name belonged to a child who was loved beyond measure...Now their faces ask the world questions we can no longer avoid. For too long we've accepted a dangerous bargain. That modern connection must come at the cost of the innocence of childhood."