For so many women, our formative memories are shaped by the time we've spent with our mothers, rummaging through their closets. When we're kids, we play dress-up, tromping around in high heels ten sizes too big and strands of pearls more suitable in length to a dog leash than a sophisticated night out. And when we're older, it becomes a game of raiding the wardrobe for '90s Calvin Klein and vintage Gucci. It's a rite of passage—and apparently, princesses aren't immune. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, recently posted a photo of herself in a wardrobe with her 4-year-old daughter sitting at her feet.
Meghan Markle Posts Adorable Photo of Princess Lilibet Helping Her Get Dressed
A mother-daughter bonding moment
"Mama’s little helper," the Duchess wrote in the caption. Meghan donned a lilac matching midi dress and coat, while Princess Lilibet sat at her feet, back to the mirror. The kindergartener was wearing an eye-catching outfit of her own, a bright red scrunchie coordinating with her clothing and vibrant hair. She is eye level with rows of her mother's sensible, pointy-toed pumps common for the royal women, and a rack of neutrals hangs in the closet above her. Did she play dress up? Give fashion advice? We can only suppose.
The Duchess of Sussex shared this snap just a day before unveiling the Lost Screen Memorial in Geneva at the Place des Nations, where the 79th World Health Assembly is taking place. The memorial features 50 "lock screens" of children who have died by suicide caused by online bullying and digital harm.
"This is not simply a technology issue. It is a public health issue," Meghan said during her speech. "Each name belonged to a child who was loved beyond measure...Now their faces ask the world questions we can no longer avoid. For too long we've accepted a dangerous bargain. That modern connection must come at the cost of the innocence of childhood." The Duchess went on to name some of the children whose images are found in the memorials, victims of eating disorders, online bullying and suicidal content that was served to them on the internet.
While the statistics were dire, Meghan ended her speech with a message of action and conviction.
"Children must be saved by design, not safe by chance...This moment demands more than concern. It demands courage."