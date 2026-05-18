Meghan Markle Posts Adorable Photo of Princess Lilibet Helping Her Get Dressed

The Duchess of Sussex shared this snap just a day before unveiling the Lost Screen Memorial in Geneva at the Place des Nations, where the 79th World Health Assembly is taking place. The memorial features 50 "lock screens" of children who have died by suicide caused by online bullying and digital harm.

"This is not simply a technology issue. It is a public health issue," Meghan said during her speech. "Each name belonged to a child who was loved beyond measure...Now their faces ask the world questions we can no longer avoid. For too long we've accepted a dangerous bargain. That modern connection must come at the cost of the innocence of childhood." The Duchess went on to name some of the children whose images are found in the memorials, victims of eating disorders, online bullying and suicidal content that was served to them on the internet.

While the statistics were dire, Meghan ended her speech with a message of action and conviction.

"Children must be saved by design, not safe by chance...This moment demands more than concern. It demands courage."