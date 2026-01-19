About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
news

Priyanka Chopra Shares BTS Looks at Date Night with Nick Jonas—and Yes, There’s PDA

Can these two get any cuter?

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jan 19, 2026
2:00pm
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra
CHRIS TORRES/EPA

One of the best parts of awards season isn’t just the glitz and glam, it’s seeing the fashion hits and misses, the hilarious red carpet interviews, and of course, watching our favorite celebs take home wins. Another fun bonus? Getting a peek at celebrity couples and how they interact. One couple who always catches my eye is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. And now, Priyanka is giving fans a little behind-the-scenes look at one of their big nights.

Priyanka, 43, recently shared a BTS video on Instagram of herself getting ready for the Golden Globes, which took place on Sunday, January 11. In the post, captioned "What you didn't see," she walks fans through a series of clips showing her and Nick riding together in a sprinter van.

"I love doing these kind of events with Nick. Together we just have so much fun, so I’m just looking forward to date night with my husband," she says in the video.

The clip gives a glimpse at the Citadel star arriving at a hotel and attending a few dress fittings. Fans also get to see some of the beauty prep that goes into getting ready for a high-profile event, including a fresh hair dye and wearing a full-face red LED mask.

While the video mostly focuses on Priyanka’s getting-ready process, about halfway through it shows a more intimate moment between the couple. As she’s finishing her prep for the Golden Globes, Nick, fully dressed in his tuxedo, plants a sweet smooch on his wife.

But moments like this aren’t new for Priyanka and Nick. They’re no strangers to turning work events into mini date nights. Back when they were promoting Priyanka’s film Heads of State, the duo showed just how much fun they have together during these work-date outings.

In a playful clip set to “Bam Bam” by Babyspoon, Nick starts with a close-up of himself before slowly backing up to reveal Priyanka in full glam mode. He gives a little hand flourish to present her, she does a playful shimmy in her dress, and the two share a sweet hug.

It’s clear the couple has figured out a way to keep the spark alive, even on the red carpet.

