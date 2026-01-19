Priyanka Chopra Shares BTS Looks at Date Night with Nick Jonas—and Yes, There’s PDA

One of the best parts of awards season isn’t just the glitz and glam, it’s seeing the fashion hits and misses, the hilarious red carpet interviews, and of course, watching our favorite celebs take home wins. Another fun bonus? Getting a peek at celebrity couples and how they interact. One couple who always catches my eye is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. And now, Priyanka is giving fans a little behind-the-scenes look at one of their big nights.

Priyanka, 43, recently shared a BTS video on Instagram of herself getting ready for the Golden Globes, which took place on Sunday, January 11. In the post, captioned "What you didn't see," she walks fans through a series of clips showing her and Nick riding together in a sprinter van.

"I love doing these kind of events with Nick. Together we just have so much fun, so I’m just looking forward to date night with my husband," she says in the video.